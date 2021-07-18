Prepare WhatsApp appearance change Find out everything! | Pixabay

Everything seems to indicate that the famous app WhatsApp is preparing a change of appearance and we will let you know what the calls will look like within the messaging application, so keep reading.

Surely you already knew that there are many people within the WhatsApp application who can access new content before the rest of the world.

Normally we should wait for the update of Google play or App Store; However, thanks to WhatsApp Beta, a trial version of the application, you can enjoy these functions before they are officially launched.

With this version, the new interface in your video calling system was revealed and we will introduce you to the new appearance of this function.

This is the WhatsApp Beta 2.21.15.2 version, which shows a change in the interface of group calls and video calls, also, this new appearance will allow you to call and see the group participants in a much easier way.

The new, yet unofficial appearance of WhatsApp will show you at the top the options to activate the speaker, activate or deactivate the camera, mute the microphone and hang up the call.

In addition, the photo and name of the video call participants will appear in the lower left, if one does not answer, in the lower right the option to return to ‘Call’ will appear.

It is important to mention that the tool for video calls called ‘Calls that can be joined’ is also being tested, and at the moment it is only available on iPhone iOS in beta version 2.21.140.11.

Basically during a group video call, the ‘Touch to meet’ button will appear, in this way you will be the one who decides when to participate in the meeting, WabetaInfo reported.

On the other hand, one of the tools that the community has asked for for a long time is the multi-device, because perhaps you are a recurring user of the WhatsApp application and when you get home you connect your mobile application to your PC.

This is how with this same action it can be done in the future but with other devices, something that would undoubtedly be incredible.

The big difference between the QR code link and the multi-device tool is the Internet connection, basically, if your cell phone loses connection or the PC application crashes, it stops working.

It should be noted that the beta servers are already testing the multi-device system and in your application you will find a new menu that allows you to see the ‘Connected devices’; This new option replaces the WhatsApp Web menu.

For now, it can only be used with computers. Once the account is enabled on a PC, it is no longer necessary to be unlocking the cell phone or for it to be connected to the same Internet network.