Prepare tour! Noelia shares news to her fans, tour 2021

The singer Puerto Rican has surprised her fans with this disturbing news, soon we can see Noelia again on stage enjoying her hits and new singles with her Tour 2021.

On Monday, June 21, the interpreter of “Candle“He shared in an interview with Telemundo that he would return to the stage with a new tour, as you will know since last year he had already planned it, however due to the pandemic he had to postpone it like other celebrities.

Fortunately, a greater control of this pandemic has been shown that practically did not take two years from our lives, so it is important to make up for lost time and in the case of celebrities and stars who dedicate themselves to singing this applies to perfection.

The striking of Noelia and that perhaps not everyone is aware, is that despite the pandemic he never stopped working, on the contrary, it could be said that it was when he had the most work, because he decided to invest in the industry and thus be able to help those most in need during the pandemic.

In her interview the singer, model and also businesswoman shared that her 2021 Tour would begin in Miami, Florida, United States, followed by Mexico, later Latin America and finally she will travel to Europe.

At the moment no dates or cities have been shared to which he will travel for his presentations, perhaps he will soon be giving us information.

The purpose of the interview was to share a bit about the projects you have been working on as PROTECOM and its new platform Celebrityiffy, in addition to presenting his new single “I did not fail” with which he marked his return to romantic music, something that his fans had been asking him for years.

For Noelia it has been a triumphant return in this musical genre, although in reality she never retired from the music because she had been preparing new content such as her full album in English and another of Latin rhythms such as salsa and cumbia apparently, as well. like music to dance.

As part of their new singles we found “I Touch My Self“,”Give me a reason” Y “Tarzan girl“In addition to other collaborations with important stars, the singer has never stopped working and has always remained at the forefront either as a singer or an entrepreneur, undoubtedly a great example to follow for all women and even entrepreneurs.