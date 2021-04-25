Prepare to Gasp Over the Biggest Oscars Shockers Ever

On Hollywood’s biggest night, anything can happen — and it feels like nearly everything has.

With the 2021 Oscars set to unfold in Los Angeles on Sunday — marking the 93rd time in Tinseltown history — there are, of course, a few things we can expect to take place. Some of Hollywood’s brightest, beloved stars will arrive donning designs that will be remembered for years to come. They will pose on the red carpet, perhaps participate in some socially distanced interviews and then head into the ceremony, which is taking place this year from Union Station in Los Angeles and the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. During the show, they may present or win a coveted golden statue. Beyond all that, your guess is as good as our’s.

As evidenced by the decades of Academy Awards to come before this Sunday’s big night, pop culture enthusiasts know some Oscar moments are simply and inevitably unpredictable. In the course of the ceremony’s eventful history, there have been name flubs and falls, surprise smooches, a streaker and swan dress, double the wins and even the wrong winner called.