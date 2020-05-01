Aspirin is not only used for health problems, this magic tablet will also help us accelerate the growth of our hair.

The active component of aspirin is salicylic acid, which will help you deep clean the scalp and will leave you free of dandruff and possible fungi, it will also activate the circulation of your scalp, which will make your hair grow without any trouble. And last but not least, aspirin also serves as an exfoliant that will exfoliate all the dead cells and thus strengthen the follicles.

You will need to:

3 aspirin

3 tablespoons of shampoo or 30 grams

Preparation method:

Crush the aspirins well until they are completely pulverized, to these you will add the 3 tablespoons of shampoo you will mix the ingredients well until they become one, you can do it with a plastic spoon.

To apply it to your hair, you just have to moisten your hair and apply this shampoo that we have just prepared with aspirin, you must completely cover your scalp and massage for five minutes. Over time you will rinse the product with plenty of water.

Your hair will grow faster with this aspirin shampoo

You can also make an aspirin hair lotion!

With this lotion your hair will be fixed after suffering the aggressions of the weather, whether it be humidity, hot sun, etc. In addition it also serves to restore its natural color, that is, if you dyed your hair you can use this lotion to get rid of the dye.

You will need to:

8 aspirins

½ liter of water

Preparation method:

Thoroughly spray the aspirins and mix them with half a liter of hot water, the lotion can be poured into a spray bottle to make it easier to apply it to your hair. You can apply this lotion every night before sleeping.