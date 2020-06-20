This recipe is ideal to start the day on the right foot, thanks to the large amount of nutrients provided by the banana, the star ingredient in this preparation.

June 20, 20202: 06 AM

To prepare some delicious pancakes you don’t need to be an expert in cooking, you only have to combine two ingredients, eggs and bananas, and in a matter of minutes you will have a breakfast simply exquisite and highly nutritious with which you will surprise more than one.

This recipe is ideal for celiac and people gluten intolerant, because it does not have flour and instead it is used bananas, a fruit rich in potassium, magnesium, iron, zinc, calcium and fiber, and despite its sweetness, it provides very few calories to the body.

What do you need?

2 large ripe bananas 2 eggs

How do you prepare? Start by peeling and chopping the bananas, then pour them with the eggs in the blender in case you want a creamy and lump-free texture, but if you prefer you can use a manual whisk to mix both ingredients.

Once the pancake mix Pour small portions into a non-stick skillet lightly greased with butter or vegetable oil. Make sure they are golden brown on both sides before removing from heat. Bon Appetite!