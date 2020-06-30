To prepare this delicious condensed milk mousse you only need 3 ingredients and best of all is that does not require cooking. Its exquisite flavor and creaminess will win you over from the first bite. So pay attention to the step by step.

What do you need?

1 can of condensed milk.

2 cups of whipped cream.

1/2 cup of lemon juice.

How do you prepare?

Begins placing the milk cream in the refrigerator, it must be very cold at the time of preparation to achieve the desired texture. While cooling, grate the skin of the lemons, extract their juice and reserve in a container.

Condensed milk mousse

Once the milk cream has refrigerated, pour it into the blender together with the condensed milk and lemon juice, respecting the aforementioned measures. Turn on the blender and process until you get a homogeneous mixture.

Pour the mixture into the glasses or cups that you have arranged for the condensed milk mousse. It takes refrigeration for 1 hour so that the preparation reaches the perfect density. At the time of serving you can decorate with the lemon zest or chocolate syrup. Enjoy your meal!