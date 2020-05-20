Any announcement by Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails makes us crazy and never disappoints. Faced with the obvious cancellation of NIN’s plans to return to the stage this fall to give a series of concerts in North America with Jehnny Beth de Savages, Reznor and his partner Atticus Ross have just shared news that makes us put our hands to our heads and just say thank you.

The announcement they gave through Instagram is so good and so extensive that we have to break it down to be able to enjoy it part by part. Let us begin. Thanks to the cancellation of the aforementioned tour they had scheduled, NIN is selling the merchandise they had prepared for their fans.

Doing their bit to make this world a better place, all the profits that result from the sale of the merchandise through their Your official site store will be donated to local food banks.

Nine Inch Nails releases two new albums that you can download for free!

“I guess I can tell you that WE HAD a reserved tour this fall which continued and expanded Cold and Black and Infinite. Jehnny Beth would come us. We were excited. I’m getting discouraged right now… We had some merchandise for that tour that we’re putting up for sale donating all the profits to the local food banks in the cities we were going to touch ”Reznor wrote.

New music from Nine Inch Nails is coming!

Fortunately for NIN fans, Reznor continued the announcement with a few words that would make us jump with excitement and write this note. Recalling what he plans to do during the remainder of the quarantine, he said what we were all waiting for: “The current plan is to finish some scores, work on my limited patience skills, delve into the new NIN material, and hopefully play live music for you in 2021.”.

Did you read that? “Delve into the new NIN material” … That’s right, Trent Reznor is preparing new music for Nine Inch Nails.

To end the announcement, Reznor shared a fan-made recreation of NIN’s concert of the 2018 Cold and Black and Infinite Tour. “If you’re feeling nostalgic, check out the amazing full-length concert movie made by a fan. PS How the hell did you accomplish this? ”, wrote. We leave this gem here below along with the song list broken down by minutes.

Watch on YouTube

