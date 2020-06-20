If you don’t want to break the diet or your arduous exercise routine, but hunger is eating away at you, you can’t miss this fabulous, cheap and delicious recipe for rice cookies. With just 3 ingredients, you will do wonders.

June 20, 2020 11:18 AM

Diet and exercise, what can I eat that is healthy and rich? Many ask themselves that question and few can answer it. You should not starve, that’s for sure, and for this reason, we bring you a super easy, economic and rich preparation: rice crackers.

As a breakfast or snack, even at lunch or dinner, these rice cookies are great for any time of the day and even better if we spread them with some nutritious preparation. That depends on your taste!

Rice cookies with only 3 ingredients.

Ingredients

½ cup white rice 1 ½ cup water Salt

Preparation

To begin with the preparation of the rice crackers, the oven must be preheated to 170 ° C. Then we put the water in a pot until it boils. Once the boiling point is reached, the rice is cooked.

After 10/15 minutes, remove the rice from the heat, strain it and season it with salt to taste. Grease a baking sheet and put together on it, thin layers of rice, the size you prefer.

Express snack: rich and simple rice cookies.

With the help of a spoon, crush the layers of rice so that they are very compact, approximately 0.6 centimeters thick. And finally, they must be cooked.

We take them to the oven for an approximate time of 40/45 minutes. When we see that they started to brown, puff up and look crunchy, it’s time to take them out. And ready! You already have rice cookies to eat at any time of the day.