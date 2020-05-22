It was January 2013, when we started to become familiar with the expression “new normal”. That is how Mohamed A. El-Erian, chief economic advisor to the insurance company Allianz, one of the most respected voices in the global financial market, differentiated the global economic environment before and after the 2008/2009 crisis.

In the “old normal”, there was a strong expansion of credit, less state intervention in the economy, high rates of return and consumption as a pillar of growth. Then the opposite occurred, with a greater presence of the State in the economy, growth based on productivity and investment. In the “new normal”, Brazil would have to expand its economy through greater competitiveness, lower spending costs, more focus on public-private partnerships, less interest and better financing conditions.

And today, with the pandemic, what will be normal? According to El-Erian, the biggest economic risk today is not the recession that will be caused by the covid-19, but the repetition of old mistakes in the organization of global policies after the 2008 crisis. The battle against the global depression has been won, but not a rapid, sustainable and, above all, inclusive growth rate was ensured.

A globally coordinated response was lacking, as it still is, which deepened the anti-globalization sentiment, which had been increasing in recent years. An antagonism that we also see at the national level, with the Union and States adopting divergent attitudes to contain the speed of contamination. This is pitting Brazil against the world and should hinder foreign investment in partnerships, concessions, privatizations, etc.

The analysis of this and other circumstances leads us to conclude that we will not have a “new normal”, but a new abnormal one. The life we ​​know will not return. Human relations will accommodate greater distance, even after the pandemic is overcome. The reactivation of the economy will be gradual, with comings and goings postponing the organization of the production chain. Unemployment will increase dramatically, the workforce hired will be for a much more digital world and a social crisis will show its claws.

We will see consumption decrease, companies and investments retract, services lose strength, the financial market undergoes dangerous fluctuations and the tax burden (and casuistry) increases with increasing intensity.

In the real estate industry, the residential segment is expected to be less affected, as people will value their housing more. The corporate and retail real estate segment will have the impact of the home office and virtual purchases.

It is in this abnormal environment that we will continue to struggle to keep our activities in full swing. The good old preserving the cash, now at the cost of more sacrifices, must be combined with unprecedented models of enterprise, sale and construction. And anyone who does not plan for this new reality will not survive. That simple.

In order for the economy to grow again, the government is being forced to provide assistance in the most diverse ways, deepening indebtedness. Brazil’s precious cushion of hard currency reserves, which prevented an exchange crisis in 2014, will be depleted.

It is clear that the government will only be able to fulfill its obligations if it begins to do now what it should have already done: administrative reform to reduce the size of the state and save some of the many billions consumed by the public sector.

There is no way to postpone. It is the future of our country and our families that is at stake. It is the option of a more liberal and less state economy that is at stake. It is the preservation of democracy that is at stake. And it is the risk of the return of a rosary of ills that we do not want to pray again.

As always, the resilient national productive sector is determined to manage the new abnormal and support the post-pandemic economic recovery. But without the counterpart of administrative reform, no effort will be sufficient.

PRESIDENT OF SECOVI-SP

