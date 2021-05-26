Prepare for the lunar eclipse of May 2021

Prepare all your space exploration equipment because this Wednesday 26 will occur the lunar eclipse of May 2021.

This phenomenon will be visible throughout Mexico.

Because it is a lunar eclipse you don’t have to worry about seeing it directly, it is safe to see all its phases with the naked eye or with a telescope without a filter.

Lunar eclipse of May 2021

The Moon will appear 7% larger than average, the so-called Super moon It will be visible all over the planet, but the eclipse can only be enjoyed by some.

🌑 Watch the total lunar eclipse & supermoon! 🌌 On Wed., May 26, our Moon will pass through the umbra of Earth’s shadow, creating what is known as a “blood moon” in a total lunar eclipse! It’s going to be a dazzling sky show. Set your alarm: https://t.co/gx3zFoD51N pic.twitter.com/IYcZLFEFdc – NASA (@NASA) May 21, 2021

Where will the lunar eclipse be visible?

The total phase of the May 2021 lunar eclipse will be visible near moonset in the western United States and Canada, as well as throughout Mexico.

In most of the states of the Republic you will be able to see the Moon from 04:45 in the morning, when it begins to hide in the umbra, changing its characteristic hue to a reddish hue.

After an hour, the eclipse will peak with a completely orange full Moon at 06:11, a phase that will end 15 minutes later.

The astronomical phenomenon will also be observable in most of Central America and Ecuador, western Peru, southern Chile and in Argentina.

The lunar eclipse can also be seen in its entirety in eastern Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, including Hawaii.

Totality will occur just after moonrise across the Asian Pacific basin.

When does a lunar eclipse form?

In a lunar eclipse, the Earth gets in the way of the Sun’s beam of light, which hits the Moon.

This means that, at night, the full Moon vanishes because the shadow of the Earth covers it.

What happens during a lunar eclipse?

The Moon can also appear reddish because Earth’s atmosphere absorbs other colors while deflecting some of the sunlight.

Sunlight that is deflected through the atmosphere and absorbs other colors is the same phenomenon that makes sunsets look orange.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon shines from all sunrises and sunsets that occur on Earth.

Why did it take more than two years for another lunar eclipse?

Although the Moon revolves around the Earth at all times, it does not always enter the shadow of our planet.

Because the Moon’s path around the Earth is tilted compared to Earth’s orbit around the Sun, the satellite may be behind the planet, but still receive sunlight.

Phenomena like the lunar eclipse of May 2021 do not occur every month, when they occur they become special events.

So we invite you to enjoy a night of observation this May 26.

(With information from NASA)