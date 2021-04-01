Prepare for the arrival of a baby

Prenatal and perinatal psychology addresses the three vital periods of pregnancy and is the latest in motherhood. We tell you what it consists of.

Perinatal psychology is a discipline that encompasses prevention, diagnosis and psychological intervention in women and families who are in the preconception, gestational and postnatal stages (before, during and after pregnancy). In other words, we could say that this discipline deals with all those situations derived from: fertility problems, fear of childbirth, traumatic childbirth, loss of the baby, breastfeeding problems, postpartum depression …

In summary: “It covers the processes of pregnancy, childbirth, lactation and parenting up to 3 years, but also works in the area of ​​fertility, pregnancy termination and adoption. Always from a perspective of respect and support for women, and with knowledge of the individuality of each cultural context“, explains Diana Sánchez, psychologist and sexologist, President of the Spanish Association of Perinatal Psychology.

In countries like Germany, United Kingdom and United States, This branch of psychology is very advanced but it was a couple of years ago chen began to take off in Spain since the Spanish Association of Perinatal Psychology was created in January 2012 (AEPP), where a group of professionals are responsible for promoting and supporting both its dissemination and research.

Preconception stage of pregnancy

To have a child, you must first prepare your body and mind. As for the body, both the future mother and the future father have to establish healthy behavior habitsAmong which can be found: watching your diet, quitting smoking and alcohol, and doing physical exercise.

Among the mental aspects, It is essential that the decision to have a child is agreed upon by both. Once decided, it may take a few months for the pregnancy to arrive, which is why anxiety symptoms often appear. To alleviate them, it is recommended to relax with yoga or Pilates, or do other pleasant activities such as going to the movies.

It is also advisable to control negative thoughts and emotions (change “I will never get pregnant” by “we will keep trying”) and avoid compulsive behaviors such as consulting on the Internet or buying “miracle” products to get pregnant. It is advisable to go to a specialist, both a doctor and a psychologist, if after a year of trying, pregnancy has not been achieved (with more than 35 years, this time is reduced to six months). “The most appropriate therapies are those that take into account women and their processes, those that accept this stage as something essential and basic for the bio-psycho-social health of humanity,” Diana Sánchez tells us.

Gestational stage of pregnancy

In the event that the pregnancy is not planned but is desired (such as an adolescent pregnancy or an economically precarious situation), support and psychosocial adjustment must be worked on. The best option is to go to specialized resources for pregnant women.

If the pregnancy is planned, desired and with good social adjustment, the concerns are concentrated during the first and third trimesters. In the first trimester, women usually have oposite feelings: While worrying about issues such as miscarriage and the health of the fetus, they feel a strong positive emotion towards the desire for the baby. The important thing at this stage is face the new situation positively, count on him partner and family support, and follow the relevant medical checks.

During the third trimester, one is usually afraid of childbirth and facing future motherhood. Adequate preparation for childbirth on a physical level (for example, yoga or Pilates exercises adapted to pregnancy) and mental (maternal education including relaxation techniques, self-efficacy and self-control) seem fundamental. “We really find that this area is very important, so much so that it is the moment (pregnancy and the first year of life) when future health and personality factors are going to be determined,” says Diana Sánchez.

Postnatal stage of pregnancy

During the postpartum process, health system support from midwives, physicians, perinatal psychologists, doulas, and lactation consultants is critical to inform, educate and train the new mother in coping and parenting skills. If we ask our expert, she tells us that there are no standard advice: “You always have to see each case as something particular. At a general level the advice is to have scientifically supported and updated information. For example, on baby sleep issues food, etc … “, concludes Diana.

When mothers already have their children, they tend to worry about deviations in the correct development of the baby and about the transition to their maternal role. Therefore, when a woman finds herself in a new maternity situation, she may suffer anxious and depressive symptoms if you don’t have the resources to deal with them and feelings of self-efficacy.

If the emotional or behavioral problems get complicated, it would be necessary to have the help of a perinatal psychologist, since there is a risk of falling into postpartum depression or some cognitive, emotional or behavioral alteration. In the postpartum period, the use of psychotropic drugs is contraindicated when initiating breastfeeding, therefore, psychotherapy to treat perinatal depression is the preferable option during this stage.

Get in touch with the baby

Sara Hormigo

