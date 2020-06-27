Are you a fan of pink? If your answer is yes, then you will love this recipe: in just 5 minutes, you can prepare delicious pancakes for breakfast, accompanied by what you like best, and pink!

What do you think for breakfast? It seems like a simple task: you prepare the coffee, you grab some cookies that you bought in the market and you sit down in front of the computer to start studying or working. Why not change the menu?

Today we bring you an innovative recipe: In just 5 minutes, pink pancakes and accompanied by what you like best. It can be with jam, fruit, honey or chocolate. Many even eat them with salty ingredients, ideal for a quick lunch or dinner.

Your breakfast with rich and easy pink pancakes.

Remember that avoid old frying pans and use non-stick ones, so that the presentation of your pink pancakes is the best that you, your friends and family have seen. Furthermore, we highlight that no need to exceed the amount of dough in the pan so that the pancake recipe is chubby, and slow fire is paramount.

When is the best time to flip your pink pancakes? When the dough in the center is still soft. In this way, when you flip your pancakes the mixture will spread a little and generate height.

In 5 minutes, have pink pancakes ready, delightful!

INGREDIENTS

1 banana 1 egg 2 egg whites 1/2 cup wheat flour 1/2 cup milk almond milk 1 teaspoon baking powder 1 teaspoon chia seeds 1 tablespoon beet powder 2 tablespoons fresh 1 teaspoon agave syrup 1/2 teaspoon vanilla Strawberries to taste Raspberries to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Except for the fresh cheese, the fruits and the agave syrup, place the rest of the ingredients in the blender and grind until obtaining a thick mixture. When you have the dough ready, place it in the nonstick skillet over low heat, smeared with a drizzle of coconut oil. Once bubbles begin to come out of your pink pancakes, turn the pancake over, wait a few minutes, and remove. When removing your pancakes from the pan, place them on a rack with a piece of absorbent paper so that they do not condense in the heat and do not remain chewy. Repeat the operation until you finish with the dough. Afterwards, mix the fresh cheese with the vanilla and the syrup to obtain a cremita. You can also add protein powder. Serve the pancakes, top with the cream cheese, and add strawberries and raspberries to the plate.