Preparations for the DART mission to divert the trajectory of an asteroid are progressing

Although there is no evidence of any risk of collision of an asteroid or other comparable celestial body with the Earth in the coming decades, it cannot be ruled out that the orbit of any of these stars is disturbed in such a way that it takes it to pass dangerously close to the Earth, nor that a hitherto unknown object is discovered to be on a collision course with our planet.

It is therefore essential to have a good capacity to detect and track potentially dangerous celestial bodies, as we discussed in our recent article on the NEO Surveyor, but it is also essential to have a more active planetary defense system against asteroids.

Although evacuating a city before an impact saves lives, it would be better to be able to avoid destroying the city as well. Diverting the trajectory of the body on a collision course would be a good way to avoid damage, human and material.

NASA will test comparable asteroid and body deflection technology with its DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission. If all goes well, the launch into space will take place later this year.

DART will serve to test a planetary defense technology to prevent an impact on Earth by a dangerous asteroid. DART will be the first demonstration of the kinetic impactor technique to change the motion of an asteroid in space.

The asteroid Didymos, which can get dangerously close to Earth, is the target of the DART demonstration.

It is a binary system, that is, a pair of asteroids that, in addition to rotating around the Sun, rotate around each other.

In the official catalog of asteroids listed in order of discovery, Didymos has the number 65803.

While Didymos’s main body is about 780 meters in diameter, its secondary body (or moon) is about 160 meters in size, which is more typical of the size of asteroids that could pose a significant threat to Earth.

Illustration of NASA’s DART spacecraft and the LICIACube, a cubesat of the Italian Space Agency (ASI) that, among other tasks, will help to study the impact and its effects. In the illustration, both ships are approaching the Didymos binary system. (Image: NASA / Johns Hopkins APL / Steve Gribben)

The Didymos pair is being watched intensively with telescopes on Earth to precisely measure their properties before the arrival of DART.

The way in which the DART spacecraft will manage to divert the minor body of the pair from its trajectory is by deliberately colliding with it at a speed of approximately 6.6 km / s. For the collision to have the necessary precision, it will be assisted by an on-board camera (called DRACO) and sophisticated autonomous navigation software. The collision will change the speed of the moon in its orbit around the main body by a fraction of one percent, but this will be enough to change the orbital period of the small body by several minutes. The impact and the resulting deflection can be observed and measured using telescopes on Earth.

The launch window for the DART spacecraft begins on November 24, 2021. DART will be launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base (California) in the United States. After separating from the launch vehicle and during more than a year of passage, it will intercept the moon of Didymos at the end of September 2022, when that pair of asteroids is less than 11 million kilometers from Earth, which will allow make reasonably good observations from Earth with telescopes and radars to measure the change in momentum imparted to the moon. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)