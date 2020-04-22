“I mustn’t change my pace. If I start to tell myself that the others are not training anymore and that I let go, I will not be ready the day the season begins for good.” Esteban Ocon has the fangs. It shows and above all, you can hear it. The Renault driver is good in his head and it transpires at the other end of the line. Every day, he does a minimum of two hours of sport to keep in shape. That necessary for the exercise of his profession, which he is deprived of today because of the confinement imposed by the epidemic of coronavirus. Number 31 follows a program meticulously concocted by his physical trainer, Xavier Feuillée, with whom he is used to preparing the coming season throughout the winter, in Font-Romeu, in the Pyrénées-Orientales.

For the first time in years, Esteban Ocon has time. If you are looking for it, it is not impossible that you can find it online, on the Playstation Network, playing Gran Turismo. He will not participate in the esport race organized by F1, because he did not train enough on F1 2019. “I play about three hours a day. This allows me to keep the rhythm of the race”, explains Esteban Ocon .

Above all, it combines business with pleasure. In particular, challenging his friends: “Hadrien David (French F4 champion, member of the Renault Sport Academy), Jimmy Helias (10 years old, French kart champion), and myself, we play together. With other friends And then, soon Carlos Sainz. For the moment, he’s starting out, so he’s not yet level, but shortly, we’re going to go shopping together. It’s nice, there are ten cars every time. “

“The important thing is to be with your family”

Happy to be with family to “support” in these difficult times, the Norman sometimes disconnects from the world of motorsport … Well, not so much. One of his passions, radio controlled cars. “Yesterday I drove two hours with it around my house. Two sets of tires. But today I can’t use it. After hanging up with you, I’m going to tinker with my father on the car. We’re trying to find a way to start it without removing the hull. ” The 23-year-old has always had this interest in this activity. However, time did not allow him to satisfy him as much as he would have liked.

“I like what I’m doing right now. It’s pretty basic, but the important thing is to be with family. With loved ones. And anyway, the only thing to do is c is to take your pain patiently. ” Formula 1 has not yet announced the resumption date. The Australian and Monaco Grand Prix have already been canceled. Those from Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Spain and the Netherlands are reported. “I hope we will go to Baku, Azerbaijan in early June. But for now, it’s too early to say, and most importantly, it’s not the most important.”