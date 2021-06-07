PREP starts running at 8:00 p.m. in CDMX

Georgina Olson and Wendy Roa

MEXICO CITY.- At 8:00 p.m. this Sunday the Electoral Institute of Mexico City will begin to publicize the results of the Preliminary Electoral Results Program, PREP, which is a program that is fed with information from the votes cast in each of the 13,175 polls in Mexico City. The show will continue to feed throughout the night until it reaches 100 percent of the vote.

An image of the minutes is taken, these data and its image are associated in the program and published on the PREP page, it has 15 diffusers, and people can enter any of those 15 diffusers -on their web pages-… it begins to it will work at 8 at night, but it will feed little by little: every 20 minutes we will have information cuts, there will be information at 8:20 at 8:40 and so on “explained the electoral counselor, Ernesto Ramos, in conference.

Ramos pointed out that the PREP is fed with the information from the tally sheets and vote counting of each polling place, and the minutes are published in the PREP as they arrive.

He also clarified that the PREP “gives preliminary results, to give citizens certainty that 100 percent of the votes in the polling place are being counted”, however, he clarified that the final results of the election are those obtained after making the calculation of the votes in each of the 33 electoral districts of Mexico City and will be announced during the course of Monday, June 7 or even Tuesday, June 8.

