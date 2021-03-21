Preolmpico Concacaf 2021: United States meets and starts the Preolmpico with a win against Costa Rica

Lto The United States team fulfilled this Thursday and started the Pre-Olympic course to Tokyo 2020 with a victory calm before her counterpart from Costa Rica for score 1-0 at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara.

At minute 35 Ferrerira came from behind to close the clamp after a large diagonal that passed through the entire band and opened the scoreboard in favor of the Americans.

For 38 came the reaction of the ticos with a corner kick that ended in the back of the nets but the goal was canceled out of place of the auctioneer, remaining the partial victory of the USA.

Ferreira had the opportunity to extend the North American advantage at 20 minutes of the complement in a heads up with the goalkeeper Costa Rican, who managed to leave on time and prevented the goal.

The biggest scare of the game for the USA came to 83, again after a corner kick that I ended up hitting the pole and, although the auctioneer was clearly ahead, the flag did not go up.

The United States’ next match in the tournament is next Sunday at 19:00 ET, facing the Dominican Republic on the second day.