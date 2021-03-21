Preolmpico Concacaf 2021: Mexico takes the lead of the group of death after beating Dominican Republic

El Tri was a broad dominator at the start of the Pre-Olympic

Lto The Mexican national team responded as a wide favorite and beat the Dominican Republic by a score of 4-1 without setbacks. to take the lead of the group of death in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic course to Tokyo 2020.

After a complete tri-color dominance, Roberto Alvarado exploited the left wing at minute 21 and threw a rare serve that Carlos Rodrguez took advantage of to break the zero at the Jalisco Stadium.

The rest of the first half was completely Aztec but with very little precision in the end zone from the field, leaving alive the hopes of the Caribbean team, who did not pass half court waiting for the attacks of the locals.

At minute 50 Crdova appeared alone at the entrance of the small area after a great center to propel the ball with the inside of the button and score the second goal. of the Mexican national team.

Ten minutes later the next dangerous arrival in the Dominican area. Sebastin Crdova headed in after a cross from Antuna but the ball crashed off the crossbar.

Crdova came out again at minute 69, arriving with everything from behind and heading impeccably after a service by Alexis Vega to sentence the game.

With 20 minutes to go, there was a deconcentration of Johan Vsquez, who committed a foul inside the area, which was changed for a goal with a great charge from Edison Azcona.

Already on the final whistle, The goalkeeper of the Caribbean was wrong and he kicked Santiago Muoz very hard, causing a penalty that Crdova failed but that in the rebound he managed to push to liquidate the match.

El Tri reappears next Sunday to face Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic will do the same against the United States on day two of the tournament heading to the Olympic Games.