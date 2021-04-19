premium service could be presented tomorrow

There are less than 24 hours until the first Apple event of this 2021, and at the last minute we get the rumor that Apple Podcasts could be among the novelties announced tomorrow by those of Cupertino. Until now all the rumors about Spring Loaded, which is the name of the event, spoke of iPad Pro, AirPods 3 and the long-awaited AirTags. But if this rumor is confirmed, it would be clear that Apple is giving more importance to services, instead of focusing on devices.

The origin of this rumor is in a tweet by Peter Kafka of Vox Media, in which he states “Pretty sure Apple is preparing its own podcast plan – a paid subscription service – on Tuesday”, and this is would be reinforced by some findings of the developers in the version directed to the same of iOS 14.5, in which elements related to Apple Podcasts would have been detected, the highly anticipated exclusive podcast subscription service.

It is not a surprise that Apple has long been preparing its own premium podcast service, thus taking a step to monetize something that, although not many remember it, was one of the key elements for the success of the iPod and, consequently, of the rest of Apple devices that have come later. Apple Podcasts, which will surely have a different name that we will know tomorrow, is nothing more than the evolution of this relationship, and one more example of podcasts, a format that some considered almost extinct a few years ago, but which today stars a important confrontation between the technological ones.

As you will already know if you are an iTunes user, from always until now podcasts are grouped in their own section and access to all of them is free. Spotify, for its part, includes them in its service without distinction, and other services such as Audible, for their arrival in Spain, have created exclusive podcasts to make the platform more attractive. In this context, and when we also see that Spotify is also giving them more importance every day, it seems the most appropriate time for the arrival of a subscription service such as Apple Podcasts that, thinking about it, could be called Podcasts +.

The big question about Apple Podcasts is whether the plans go through expanding the Apple Music offer with exclusive podcasts, maintaining the price of the service or, on the contrary, whether it will be a separate subscription. And, if this is the case, it will also be necessary to see if it is included in Apple + and, of course, if that translates into an increase in its price or not. There has been talk for some time that Spotify would be considering an independent subscription for podcasts, so Apple’s decision in this regard may be key to Spotify’s immediate future.