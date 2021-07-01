Premios Juventud 2021: They reveal the great artists of their stellar repertoire



“Premios Juventud” announces the big stars that will perform this year.

Photo: Univision / Univision

We are a few days away from witnessing one of the most important deliveries of music: the 2021 Youth Awards, which will bring us incredible shows that we cannot miss.

This Thursday, July 1, Univision has announced its presentations for this year’s edition and it is a long list of artists who will take the stage to delight their fans with the interpretation of their hits.

Among them are Daddy Yankee, who will be honored for his relentless fight against childhood hunger with the important ‘Agent of Change’ award.

A round of applause for the king of reggaeton! 👏 @daddy_yankee will be honored as a Change Agent in #PremiosJuventud for his work as a philanthropist in favor of the most vulnerable with campaigns such as Daddy’s House and others. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WfrqDyv1Ry – Premios Juventud (@PremiosJuventud) June 23, 2021

The unforgettable presentations too will include the reunion of Chino and Nacho, which will present a medley of his fans’ favorite songs, including the hits “Niña bonita”, “Andas en mi cabeza” and “I’m going falling in love”.

For its part, Pepe, Leonardo and Angela Aguilar, the latter who has three nominations, will offer a memorable moment with the interpretation by several generations of classic mariachi songs.

Other great singers who will fill this ceremony with music are Farruko, Fran Rozzano, Grupo Firme y Marca MP, Guaynaa duet with Los Ángeles Azules, Jay Wheeler, Kali Uchis, Lunay, Myke Towers, Natti Natasha, Ricky Martin and Paloma Mami, Tini and finally Yeison Jimenez, who joins for the first time.

Who’d say? @KALIUCHIS arrives at #PremiosJuventud with its global hit ‘Telepathy’ ✨ We will dream of this presentation night and day, night and day! pic.twitter.com/5k15jsQ0pB – Premios Juventud (@PremiosJuventud) July 1, 2021

. @ ricky_martin, the moon called and sent to say that she is jealous because you will shine more than her in #PremiosJuventud 🌛✨ pic.twitter.com/jImk7rsdee – Premios Juventud (@PremiosJuventud) July 1, 2021

The 18th edition of Premios Juventud is made up of 29 categories, 14 of which are new with the aim of covering all tastes and musical genres that you love and whose winners you will meet in the most anticipated celebration of the summer, which will be broadcast this July 22 live on Univision and will be led by Alejandra Espinoza from the Watsco Center in Miami, at 7 pm