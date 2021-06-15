Premios Juventud 2021: See who the nominees are



2021 Youth Awards.

Photo: Univision / Univision

New categories for the Mexican regional within the 14 that are released, 160 nominees … This morning Univision revealed the nominations for 2021 Youth Awards, which promises to be one of the most original post-pandemic parties. Look who they are.

The best? Camilo and Karlo G each with 12. They follow J Balvin and Maluma (11 nominations), Daddy Yankee, The Two Carnales Y Myke Towers (9 nominations), and Christian nodal Y Natti Natasha (8 nominations).

Some of the drivers were also revealed to the great night that celebrates, above all, our young people: those who represent music, like other arts, and those who admire them and vote for them to be the winners.

Who will be the presenters? Alejandra Espinoza It will be one of them, although they assured that other drivers will be announced later. Borja Voices, will be behind the scenes. The prelude, ‘PJ Takeover’ will be in charge of the actor and singer Gabriel Coronel, Jomari goyso, Roberto Hernandez, Clarissa molina and the actress Fatima Molina.

“This year, we are very happy to present again the most anticipated celebration of the summer, ‘Premios Juventud’, a platform that entertains, inspires and empowers young people. During the pandemic we made history as the first live music awards show, and in this edition we are excited to invite the audience to our show that will present the most popular stars of Latin music and emerging artists, and that also grantto recognition of admirable people who drive change in the community and the world“, He said Ignacio Meyer, Senior Vice President of Music, Non-Fiction and Development at Univision, and as he says in his statement, the first to risk bringing entertainment to the public during the pandemic last year.

One of the novelties for this year is that what they criticized so much during these years, was finally heard and regional Mexican music categories added.

Which? ‘Best Regional Mexican Music Collaboration’, ‘Best Regional Mexican Fusion’, ‘Best Regional Mexican Song’, and ‘Regional Mexican Album of the Year’.

How can you choose your favorites? The period of voting starts today and ends on June 28, almost a month before it is the big night of the youth party, which you can see live on TV, digitally or in person next July 22 from 7/6 PM Central at the Watsco Center in Miami.

The complete list of nominees and the place to vote: PremiosJuventud.com. Where you can support your favorites.