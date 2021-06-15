Premios Juventud 2021: Complete list of nominees

. Alejandra Espinoza is one of the official presenters of Premios Juventud 2021.

Univision announced the full list of nominees for the 2021 Premios Juventud, an awards ceremony that will celebrate young people who are leading change in culture. The gala will air completely live on the television network on July 22 at 7:00 PM Eastern Time.

This year’s 160 nominees reflect the diversity and international popularity of Latin music, highlighting artists who use their influence as stars to drive change.

Colombian singers Karol G and Camilo lead the list of nominees for Premios Juventud 2021 with a total of 12 nominations each.

The audience can vote for their favorite artists through the official website of Premios Juventud or through the Uforia application. The voting period is available from today, June 15, until June 28.

The talented Mexican Alejandra Espinoza was confirmed as one of the personalities who will be presenting Premios Juventud 2021. During the next few weeks, Univision will announce the names of the stars who will be accompanying Espinoza in her role as host of the celebration.

Borja Voces, host of “Noticiero Univision Digital Edition” and “Primer Impacto”, will be in charge of showing everything that happens behind the scenes at the important award ceremony that honors the best in Spanish-speaking music.

The prelude program “PJ Takeover” will be in charge of great talents such as Gabriel Coronel, Jomari Goyso, Roberto Hernández, Clarissa Molina and Fátima Molina.

See the complete list of nominees for Premios Juventud 2021

The New Generation – Female (New Female Artist)

Chesca Daniela Darcourt Elena Rose Kali Uchis La Ross María María Becerra Nathy Peluso Nicki Nicole VF7 Yahaira Plasencia

The New Generation – Male (New Male Artist)

Alex Rose Fran Rozzano Guaynaa Jay Wheeler Khea Llane Manny Cruz Mati Gómez Mora Rochy RD

The New Regional Mexican Generation (New Artist in the Regional Mexican Genre)

Armed Link Ingrid Contreras Jessi Uribe Junior H Las Marías Los Dos Carnales Los Nuevos Federales Brand MP New Element Yeison Jiménez

Best Mariachi Song – Ranchera

‘Tell me how do you want’ – Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar ‘El Alumno’ – Joss Favela and Jessi Uribe ‘El Tiempo Does Not Forgive’ – Alex Fernández ‘No Andes With Anyone’ – New Element ‘To Not Miss You So Much’ – Ana Bárbara ‘Poor Heart ‘- Ingrid Contreras’ I Forgot You’ – Alejandro Fernández ‘Your Lover’ – Yeison Jiménez ‘No Longer Insist Heart’ – Vicente Fernández ‘And If I Fall In Love Again’ – Jary Franco

Best Regional Mexican Song

‘Barquillero’ – Caliber 50 ‘Drunk in Garage’ – The Ghost ‘El Envious’ – The Two Carnales ‘In Another Channel’ – La Fiera de Ojinaga ‘Another Drunk’ – Gerardo Ortiz

Best Regional Mexican Collaboration

‘Ca… y Vago’ – El Fantasma Ft. Los Dos Carnales ‘Contra Mis Principios’ – Lenin Ramírez and Remmy Valenzuela ‘El Güero’ – Grupo Firme Ft. Marca MP ‘Somos Los Que Somos’ – Los 2 de la S and Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga ‘Y la Hice Llorar’ – Los Ángeles Azules Ft. Abel Pintos

Best Regional Mexican Fusion

‘100 Years’ – Carlos Rivera, Maluma and Caliber 50′ Bottle After Bottle ‘- Gera MX and Christian Nodal’ Cumbia a La Gente ‘- Guaynaa and Los Ángeles Azules’ El Cambio’ – Chesca and Grupo Firme ‘Let Our Love Be Known ‘- Mon Laferte and Alejandro Fernández’ Tuyo y Mío ‘- Camilo and Los Dos Carnales

La Mezcla Perfecta (Song with the best collaboration)

‘Agua’ – Tainy and J Balvin ‘Caramelo’ (Remix) – Ozuna, Karol G and Myke Towers ‘Ideal Girl’ – Sebastián Yatra and Guaynaa ‘Fútbol y Rumba’ – Anuel AA Ft. Enrique Iglesias ‘Honey Boo’ – CNCO and Natti Natasha ‘Mala Costumbre’ – Manuel Turizo y Wisin y Yandel ‘Mi Niña’ (Remix) – Wisin, Myke Towers, Maluma Ft. Anitta and Los Legendarios ‘Porfa’ (Remix) – Feid, Justin Quiles, J Balvin Ft. Maluma , Nicky Jam and Sech ‘Relationship’ (Remix) – Sech, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Rosalía and Farruko ‘Titanic’ – Kany García and Camilo

Tropical Mix (Song with the best tropical collaboration)

‘Before the Sun comes out’ – Natti Natasha and Prince Royce ‘Baby’ – Camilo and El Alfa ‘Back to’ La Vuelta ‘- Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony’ You’re going to have to explain me ‘(Remix) – La Ross María and Romeo Santos ‘Víctimas Las Dos’ – Víctor Manuelle and La India

OMG Collaboration (Collaboration with an Anglo artist)

‘Baila Conmigo’ – Selena Gómez and Rauw Alejandro ‘Beautiful Boy’ – Karol G, Ludacris and Emilee ‘Del Mar’ – Ozuna, Doja Cat and Sia ‘Hawaii’ (Remix) – Maluma and The Weeknd ‘Mamacita’ – Black Eyed Peas , Ozuna and J Rey Soul ‘Me Gusta’ – Anitta Ft. Cardi B and Myke Towers ‘TKN’ – Rosalía and Travis Scott ‘Top Gone’ – Lil Mosey and Lunay ‘Un Día (One Day)’ – J Balvin, Dua Lipa , Bad Bunny and Tainy ‘X’ – Jonas Brothers Ft. Karol G

Viral Track Of The Year (Fastest Rising Song on Social Media)

‘Con Tus Besos’ – Armed Link ‘Dákiti’ – Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez ‘Back to’ La Vuelta ‘- Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony’ Tell me how do you want ‘- Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar’ El Envidioso ” – The Two Carnales ‘Hawaii’ – Maluma ‘La Jeepeta’ (Remix) – Nio García, Anuel AA, Myke Towers, Brray and Juanka ‘Relationship’ (Remix) – Sech, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Rosalía and Farruko ‘Tú’ – Carin León ‘Rico’s Life’ – Camilo

Male Youth Artist

Bad Bunny Camilo Christian Nodal Daddy Yankee El Fantasma J Balvin Lunay Maluma Myke Towers Prince Royce

Female Youth Artist

Becky G Cazzu Chiquis Farina Kany García Karol G Mariah Angeliq Nathy Peluso Natti Natasha Rosalía

Favorite Group or Duo of the Year

Caliber 50 CNCO Grupo Firme Los Ángeles Azules Los Dos Carnales Mau and Ricky N’Klabe Piso 21 Reik Zion and Lennox

Album of the year

‘Alter Ego’ – Prince Royce ‘Déja Vu’ – CNCO ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’ – Bad Bunny ‘KG0516’ – Karol G ‘Los Legendarios 001’ – Los Legendarios ‘Mesa Para Dos’ – Kany García ‘Mi Manos’ – Camilo ‘Munay’ – Pedro Capó ‘Papi Juancho’ – Maluma ‘A Useless Girl’ – Cazzu

Regional Mexican Album of the Year

‘Al Estilo Rancheron’ – Los Dos Carnales ‘AyAyAy!’ – Christian Nodal ‘Carteles’ – The Ghost ‘From Buenos Aires To The World’ – Los Ángeles Azules ‘After Today’ – Neto Bernal ‘Work Is Luck’ – MS Band by Sergio Lizárraga ‘On Another Channel’ – La Fiera by Ojinaga ‘We Have Fun Achieving the Impossible’ – Firm Group ‘Without Losing Style’ – Lenin Ramírez ‘Vamos Bien’ – Caliber 50

Song of the year

‘Caramelo’ (Remix) – Ozuna, Karol G and Myke Towers’ Carita de Inocente ‘- Prince Royce’ Dákiti ‘- Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’ Back to ‘La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony ‘Tell me how you want’ – Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar ‘El Envidioso’ – Los Dos Carnales ‘Hawaii’ – Maluma ‘Mi Niña’ – Los Legendarios, Wisin and Myke Towers ‘Si Me Dices Que Sí’ – Reik, Farruko and Camilo ‘Tu Veneno’ – J Balvin

The Traffic Jam (Song you enjoy even when you’re in traffic)

‘ADMV’ – Maluma ‘Baila Conmigo’ – Selena Gomez and Rauw Alejandro ‘Bandido’ – Myke Towers and Juhn ‘Bichota’ – Karol G ‘El Envidioso’ – Los Dos Carnales’ Fiel ‘- Los Legendarios, Wisin and Jhay Cortez’ La Toxic ‘- Farruko’ Relationship ‘(Remix) – Sech, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Rosalía and Farruko’ Se Me Olvidó ‘- Christian Nodal’ Vida De Rico ‘- Camilo

The Most Sticky (The song you can’t stop singing)

‘Before The Sun Rises’ – Natti Natasha and Prince Royce ‘Ay, Dios Mío!’ – Karol G ‘Borracho de Cochera’ – The Ghost ‘Ideal Girl’ – Sebastián Yatra and Guaynaa ‘Back Pa’ La Vuelta ‘- Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony’ Diosa ‘- Myke Towers’ Hawaii’ – Maluma ‘Ropa Cara’ – Camilo ‘I Would Choose You Again’ – Caliber 50 ‘Empty’ – Luis Fonsi and Rauw Alejandro

Girl Power (The best collaboration between two or more female artists)

‘Animal’ – María Becerra and Cazzu ‘Here I Command!’ – Kali Uchis and Rico Nasty ‘El Consejo’ – Ana Bárbara and Paquita La Del Barrio ‘El Makinon’ – Karol G and Mariah Angeliq ‘La Mujer’ – Mon Laferte and Gloria Trevi ‘Las Nenas’ – Natti Natasha, Cazzu, Farina Ft . La Duraca ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’ – Billie Eilish and Rosalía ‘Ram Pam Pam’ – Natti Natasha and Becky G ‘Se behaved Mal’ – Kany García and Mon Laferte ‘Tick Tock’ – Thalía, Farina and Sofía Reyes

The Hottest Choreography (Videos with authentic choreography)

‘Balada Para Perrear’ – Las Villa ‘Bichota’ – Karol G ‘Enchule’ – Rauw Alejandro ‘La Burbuja’ – Maluma ‘Problema’ – Daddy Yankee

Social Dance Challenge (The most imitated dance challenge in the networks)

‘Bichota’ – Karol G ‘Las Nenas’ – Natti Natasha, Cazzu, Farina Ft. La Duraca ‘Papás’ – Mau and Ricky ‘Ropa Cara’ – Camilo ‘Se Te Nota’ – Lele Pons and Guaynaa

Video With The Most Powerful Message (Video with the best social message)

‘When You’re Here’ – Pablo Alborán ‘Cuenta Conmigo’ – Mike Bahía, Llane, PJ Sin Suela Ft. Mozart La Para ‘Girasoles’ – Luis Fonsi ‘Tan Bonita’ – Piso 21 ‘Un Día (One Day)’ – J Balvin , Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy

I want More (Influencer or actor that I follow the most in the networks and I always want more)

Alejandra Capetillo and Ana Paula Capetillo Ariel Focus Domelipa Frida Sofía Irina Baeva Javierr José Eduardo Derbez Kunno Michelle Salas Sebastián Rulli

Together They Turn On My Networks (Couples who share the most in their networks)

Angelique Boyer and Sebastián Rulli Camilo and Evaluna Christian Nodal and Belinda Guaynaa and Lele Pons Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina

Helping Their Fans (The artist who uses their networks for the good of others)

Becky G Demi Lovato J Balvin Ricky Martin Selena Gómez

Best LOL (Content Creators That Make Us Laugh)

Abelardo Campuzano Imaray Ulloa Javier Hala Madrid Mario Aguilar Mrchuy0123

Influencer With Cause (Influencer who uses their platform for a good cause)

Arturo Islas Allende Juanpa Zurita Paola Zurita Santi Maratea Yalitza Aparicio

The Most Trendy (Setting the trends)

Camilo J Balvin Kali Uchis Karol G Sofía Reyes