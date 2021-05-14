Premier’s Leicester City: Schedule and Where to Watch on TV

05/14/2021 at 11:58 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

East Tuesday, the Premier League 2020 – 2021 will give shelter to a new confrontation, whose protagonists will be the Chelsea and the Leicester city and whose destination of realization will be Stamford Bridge.

In this regard, the local team led by Thomas Tuchel adds 64 points and +22 in goal differential, ranking fourth in the table. Specifically, its recent record notes a loss against Arsenal (1-0), a win over Manchester City (2-1), a win against Fulham (2-0) and a win over West Ham (1-0).

On the other hand, Brendan Rodgers’ squad accumulates 66 points and +21 in goal differential, so it is in the third seat of the competition. Likewise, its passage through the league indicates a win over Manchester United (2-1), a loss to Newcastle (4-2), a draw with Southampton (1-1) and a win over Crystal Palace (2-1).

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE CHELSEA – LEICESTER CITY OF THE PREMIER LEAGUE

Thus, the confrontation between the Chelsea and the Leicester city of the Premier League 2020 – 2021 will take place on Tuesday, May 18 at 9:15 p.m., and the dispute can be seen in Spain through DAZN.