Premieres Spain (07/30/2021) – A time on the cruise

Review of the premieres that hit theaters

today, friday, july 30

As the most prominent title we have ‘Weather‘(Universal), M. Night Shyamalan’s new thriller about a family on vacation in a tropical paradise who discovers, horrified, that the secluded beach where they have decided to relax for a few hours somehow makes them age quickly … reducing his entire life to a single day.

For its part, another great launch is that of ‘Jungle cruise‘(Buena Vista), the new film directed by the Spanish Jaume Collet-Serra that stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt along with Jesse Plemons, Jack Whitehall, Paul Giamatti and dgar Ramrez. Inspired by the famous Disneyland attraction, it tells how Lily travels from London to the Amazon jungle and hires Frank’s questionable services to guide her down the river on La Quila, her ramshackle but charming boat. Lily’s mission is to find an ancient tree with unprecedented healing powers that could change the future of medicine. In this pica quest, the strange couple must face all kinds of dangers and supernatural forces hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush tropical jungle.

Finally, we will also highlight ‘Where two fit‘(Filmax), a comedy in which a group of swingers live in crazy situations in which they would never have thought to find themselves, to finish, the next morning, in the best possible way: very close together and very mixed up.

‘Jungle Cruise’

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Guin: Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, John Requa

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Paul Giamatti, dgar Ramrez, Jesse Plemons, Andy Nyman, Veronica Falcon, Dani Rovira

Plot: Lily travels from London to the Amazon jungle and hires Frank’s questionable services to guide her down the La Quila, her ramshackle but charming boat. Lily’s mission is to find an ancient tree with unprecedented healing powers that could change the future of medicine. In this pica quest, the strange couple must face all kinds of dangers and supernatural forces hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush tropical jungle. But as the secrets of the lost tree become known, Lily and Frank will face all kinds of difficulties. We will see how his destiny and also that of humanity hang by a thread.

‘Weather’

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Guin: M. Night Shyamalan

Cast: Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Rufus Sewell, Gael Garcia Bernal, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung, Aaron Pierre, Embeth Davidtz, Emun Elliott

Plot: ‘Time’ is a chilling and mysterious thriller about a family on vacation in a tropical paradise that discovers, horrified, that the secluded beach where they have decided to relax for a few hours, somehow, makes them age quickly … reducing his whole life to a single day.

‘Arcadeology’

Genre: Documentary

Director: Mario-Paul Martnez

Screenplay: Mario-Paul Martnez

Distribution:

Plot: The 80s and 90s defined a “golden age” of the arcade in Spain, which we are now reliving in a multitude of events and activities around the classic video game. But who is in charge of preserving this cultural legacy in our country? Who is facing this work of recovery of arcade machines? ‘Arcadeology’ follows in the footsteps of the Valencian association Arcade Vintage, a pioneer in the field of arcade restoration, and responsible, during the months of filming this documentary, for the creation of the first Video Game Museum in Spain (Ibi, Alicante) . A tour in the search for complete arcade machines …

‘Where two fit’

Genre: Comedy

Director: Paco Caballero

Guin: Paco Caballero, Eric Navarro, Eduard Sol, Daniel Gonzlez

Cast: Ernesto Alterio, Ral Arvalo, Luis Callejo, Anna Castillo, Pilar Castro, lvaro Cervantes, ngela Cervantes, Adri Collado, Carlos Cuevas, Vernica Echegui, Miki Esparb, Ricardo Gmez, Mara Len, Melina Matthews, Ana Miln, Mara Morales, Melani Olivares, Ral Prieto, Jorge Suquet, Alejandro Tous, Aixa Villagrn

Plot: A couple trapped in the routine, a young man disappointed in his last love affair, a desperate girlfriend, two cousins ​​separated since their last summer in town, a group of friends wanting to experiment … During one night, all of them they will live in crazy situations in which they would never have thought to find themselves, to finish, the next morning, in the best possible way: very close together and very mixed up.