Premieres Spain (07/16/2021) – The rabbit and the purge

Review of the premieres that hit theaters

Today, Friday, July 16.

As a more prominent title we have ‘Peter Rabbit 2: On the Run‘(Sony), a sequel to the 2018 hit movie in which Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created an impromptu family, but despite his best efforts, Peter doesn’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Venturing beyond the garden, Peter finds himself in a world that appreciates his shenanigans, but when his family risks everything to search for him, Peter must decide what kind of rabbit he wants to be.

For its part, another release to consider is’The Purge: Infinite‘(Universal), fifth and final installment of the saga that begins with a sect of unscrupulous criminals deciding that the Purge does not end at dawn: Dissatisfied with the annual night of anarchy and murder, they decide to take over the country through an infinite campaign of chaos and massacre.

Finally, we will also highlight ‘An irish song‘(A Contracorriente Films), a romantic drama starring Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm, Dearbhla Molloy and Christopher Walken and which tells the story of Rosemary and Anthony, two lovers whose families are embroiled in an enmity over a plot that separates his two farms.

‘An Irish song’

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: John Patrick Shanley

Guin: John Patrick Shanley

Cast: Jamie Dornan, Emily Blunt, Jon Hamm, Christopher Walken, Jon Tenney, Danielle Ryan, Dearbhla Molloy, Lydia McGuinness

Plot: ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ tells the story of Anthony and Rosemary, two lovers whose families are embroiled in a feud over a plot that separates their two farms. A highly lyrical love story, set in the breathtaking landscapes of rural Ireland.

‘Peter Rabbit 2: On the Run’

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family

Director: Will Gluck

Guin: Will Gluck, Patrick Burleigh

Cast: Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, Rose Byrne, Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson, James Corden, David Oyelowo, Dalip Sondhi, Taylor Ferguson, Neveen Hanna, Davina Sitaram, Andy Gathergood, Megan Smart, Monica Wong

Plot: Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter doesn’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Venturing beyond the garden, Peter finds himself in a world that appreciates his shenanigans, but when his family risks everything to search for him, Peter must decide what kind of rabbit he wants to be.

‘The Purge: Infinite’

Genre: Action, Horror, Sci-Fi

Director: Everardo Gout

Guin: James DeMonaco

Cast: Ana de la Reguera, Josh Lucas, Leven Rambin, Tenoch Huerta, Cassidy Freeman, Will Patton, Susie Abromeit, Anthony Molinari, Sammi Rotibi, Gregory Zaragoza, Mark Krenik, Joshua Dov, Brett Edwards, Edward Gelhaus, Ana Gonzlez, Scott Douglas MacLachlan, Baker Wiles, Keenan Henson, Kat Smith, Patrick Millin, Richard Allan Jones, Emily Trujillo, Willow Beuoy, Patricio Doren

Plot: When a sect of unscrupulous criminals decides that the Purge does not end at dawn, society must face endless carnage. Members of an underground movement, dissatisfied with the annual night of anarchy and murder, decide to take over the country through an endless campaign of chaos and massacre. No one is safe. Adela and her husband Juan live in Texas, where he works helping on a ranch for the wealthy Tucker family. Juan has impressed the patriarch, Caleb, an admiration that arouses jealousy and an inordinate hatred of his son, Dylan. The morning after Pur …

‘Amalia in the fall’

Genre: Drama

Director: Octavio Lasheras, Anna Utrecht

Guin: Octavio Lasheras, Anna Utrecht

Cast: Mara Jos Alfonso, Mximo Valverde, Manuel Zarzo, Guillermo Montesinos, Saturnino Garca, Mariano Venancio, Carlos Manuel Daz, Silvia Casanova, Tony Antonio, Guillermo Antn, Pau Barredo, Yaldana Bellver, Micaela Breque, Pedro Caballero, Pablo Castan, Rubn Corvo, Mara Gonzlez Cotrina, Marta lvarez del Castillo, Antonio Espigares, Coan Gomez, Sara Gorozabel, Mnica Gracia, Jess Guzmn, Marta Mezgo, Patricia Morueco, Jaime Pedrera, Mariel Peralta, Mara Gracia, Laura Ruiz

Plot: Amalia has been a widow for 10 years. She just turned 77 and lives alone. He has two children, Isabel and Juan, who live in the United States. Isabel is worried about her mother, having no time for her, and decides against her will to commit her to a residence. Amalia discovers with surprise that her life in the residence is not as she thought it would pass. After a few days, Isabel returns to the residence to see her mother. Soon after, COVID-19 appears in everyone’s life.

‘Love’

Genre: Drama

Director: Jlia de Paz Solvas

Guin: Nuria Dunj Lpez

Cast: Tamara Casellas, Leire Marn, Estefana de los Santos, Ana Turpin, Chema del Barco, Manuel de Blas

Plot: AMA tells the story of many women exposed alone to the mythical motherhood. After several warnings, Ade throws her friend Pepa out of her house and she ends up coming out on the street with Leila, her six-year-old daughter. With no one to help them, Pepa and Leila will fight alone to find a place to live. Facing each obstacle, they will undertake a search that will also entail a rapprochement within their previously practically non-existent and distant relationship. A new bond will be created between mother and daughter, where mistakes and desidealization will have room.

‘The woman who escaped’

Genre: Drama

Director: Hong Sang-soo

Guin: Hong Sang-soo

Cast: Kim Min-hee, Seo Young-hwa, Song Seon-mi, Kwon Hae-hyo, Lee Eun-mi, Ha Seong-guk

Plot: While her husband is on a business trip, Gamhee meets three women on the outskirts of Sel. First she visits two friends at their homes and then she meets an old friend by chance at a movie theater. But who is the woman who runs away? What is he running from and why?

‘Summer of Soul’

Genre: Documentary, Musical

Director: Questlove

Guin:

Cast: Stevie Wonder, BB King, Nina Simone, Abbey Lincoln, Mahalia Jackson, Moms Mabley, Jesse Jackson, Mavis Staples, David Ruffin, Cal Tjader, The 5th Dimension, Sly and The Family Stone, Hugh Masekela, Max Roach, Herbie Mann , The Chambers Brothers, Babatunde Olatunji, Gladys Knight, The Pips, John V. Lindsay, Ray Barretto, The Edwin Hawkins Singers, Mongo Santamaria

Plot: Winner of the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival, the documentary portrays the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, an iconic event celebrating African American history, culture and fashion. The Harlem Cultural Festival at Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park) was filmed over six weeks in the summer of 1969 at a location just 100 miles south of Woodstock. After that summer, that material went almost unnoticed for over 50 years … until now.

‘The appearances’

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Marc Fitoussi

Guin: Marc Fitoussi, Sylvie Dauvillier

Cast: Karin Viard, Pascale Arbillot, Benjamin Biolay, Lucas Englander, Laetitia Dosch, Louise Coldefy, Evelyne Buyle, Philippe Dusseau, Xavier De Guillebon, Laetitia Spigarelli, Martin Bermoser, Batiste Sornin, Alexandra Schmidt, Martine Schambacher, Kerim Waller Bacher , Catherine Davenier, Lazare Gousseau

Plot: Eve and Henri form an apparently happy marriage, with a son in common. The couple leads a privileged life in the bosom of a small French circle based in the Austrian capital. They are ‘la crme de la crme’. However, this perfect image falls apart when she suspects that her husband may be cheating on her. It is then that he tries to take revenge and this takes them all into an irreversible spiral.