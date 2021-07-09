Premieres Spain (07/09/2021) – A full train with Scarlett

Review of the premieres that hit theaters

between yesterday, Thursday 8 and today, Friday July 9.

As the most prominent title we have ‘To all train. Destination Asturias‘(Warner Bros.), the new family comedy from box office seller Santiago Segura in which Ricardo, a hypochondracal father overwhelmed by the situation, and Felipe, an imaginative grandfather and womanizer who has never changed a diaper, are forced to chase a train in the fact that the children in their care have been left inside without an adult to supervise them.

For its part, after countless delays due to the pandemic, it is finally released ‘Black widow‘(Buena Vista), an action-packed spy thriller that begins the Fourth Phase of the successful Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Scarlett Johansson once again plays Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, who must face one of the darkest chapters of his history, when a dangerous conspiracy related to his past emerges.

Finally, we will also highlight ‘Miss marx‘(BTEAM Pictures), a biographical drama that tells the true story of Eleanor’ Tussy ‘Marx, the youngest daughter of Karl Marx, one of the first feminists to carry on the legacy of her father and her partner Engels.

‘To all train. Destination Asturias’

Genre: Comedy, Family

Director: Santiago Segura

Guin: Marta Gonzlez de Vega, Santiago Segura

Cast: Santiago Segura, Leo Harlem, Luna Fulgencio, Florentino Fernndez, Joaqun Reyes, David Guapo, Sirena Segura, Diego Arroba

Plot: Missing a train is always painful, but it is even worse when the children in your care have been left inside without an adult to supervise them. This is the beginning of a mad chase led by a father and a grandfather: two generations who have to deal with their own problems; Felipe, an imaginative and womanizing grandfather who has never changed a diaper and Ricardo, a hypochondral father overwhelmed by the situation. They will try to catch the night train where they left the children alone. Catching it in time is your only chance to repair your mistakes.

‘Black Widow’

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Fantasy

Director: Cate Shortland

Guin: Eric Pearson

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbor, Rachel Weisz, OT Fagbenle, Ray Winstone, William Hurt, Michelle Lee, Olivier Richters, Ahmed Bakare, Andrew Byron, Joakim Skarli, Shaina West, Yolanda Lynes, Ever Anderson

Plot: Scarlett Johansson plays Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, once again in this action-packed spy thriller that kicks off the Fourth Phase of the hit Marvel Cinematic Universe. In it Natasha will face one of the darkest chapters in her history, when a dangerous conspiracy related to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to end her, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy, and the trail of shattered relationships she left behind long before she became an Avenger.

‘Dear comrades’

Genre: Drama

Director: Andrei Konchalovsky

Guin: Andrey Konchalovskiy, Elena Kiseleva

Cast: Yuliya Vysotskaya, Vladislav Komarov, Andrey Gusev, Yuliya Burova, Sergei Erlish, Alexander Maskelyne

Plot: Lyudmila is a member of the local communist party and a great defender of the ideals of the regime. During a labor strike in an engine factory, he sees how the army, sent by the Government, shoots the protesters, producing a massacre. This event will change your ideals and political values ​​forever. With the city destroyed and shaken by the riots, many people are injured or missing, including Lyudmila’s daughter, forcing her to search for her in the chaos of the city.

‘Miss Marx’

Genre: Biography, Drama

Director: Susanna Nicchiarelli

Guin: Susanna Nicchiarelli

Cast: Romola Garai, Patrick Kennedy, Felicity Montagu, Karina Fernndez, Oliver Chris, Emma Cunniffe, John Gordon Sinclair, Philip Grning, George Arrendell, Clestin Ryelandt

Plot: Brilliant, intelligent, passionate and free. This is Eleanor “Tussy” Marx, the youngest daughter of Karl Marx, one of the first feminists to carry on the legacy of her father and her partner Engels. Tireless fighter for the rights of workers, for the abolition of child labor, for the rights of women and, in general, for many injustices … except for those of her private life, where her attraction to the unbridled and conceited Edward Aveling puts reversed everything that Eleanor defends in her public life.

‘The woman from spy’

Genre: Drama

Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Screenwriter: Rysuke Hamaguchi, Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Tadashi Nohara

Cast: Y Aoi, Issei Takahashi, Ryta Band, Chuck Johnson, Yuri Tsunematsu, Minosuke, Hyunri, Masahiro Higashide, Takashi Sasano

Plot: On the eve of the outbreak of World War II. Yusaku (Issey Takahashi) is the director of a business company in Kobe (Japan), and is married to Satoko (Yu Aoi). On a trip to Manchuria during 1940, Yusaku discovers a terrible national secret. In the name of justice he decides to go public, which instantly makes him a public enemy. However, Satoko claims to believe him and vows to be by his side regardless of the consequences.