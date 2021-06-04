Premieres Spain (06/04/2021) – The Warrens are back

Review of the premieres that hit theaters today, Friday, June 4.

As a more prominent title we have ‘The Warren File: Forced By The Demon‘(Warner Bros.), the third installment in the franchise starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren that reveals a chilling tale of horror, murder and evil. One of the most sensational cases in the marriage archives, which begins with a fight for a child’s soul and goes beyond anything they have ever seen before.

For its part, also interesting is the premiere of ‘Dreams of a writer in New York‘(A Contracorriente Films), a drama set in 1990s New York in which Joanna is a young woman who aspires to be a great writer who gets a job at a literary agency as an assistant to Margaret, JD Salinger’s literary agent. Deviating from protocol, Joanna begins to personalize the responses. While using the voice of a great writer begin to discover yours.

Finally, we will also highlight ‘Shorta. The weight of the law‘(Caramel Films), a thriller set in today’s Denmark full of racial tensions in which Talib, a young second-generation immigrant, falls into a coma while under police guardianship. As police officers Hyer and Andersen make a routine patrol through the Svalegarden ghetto, the young man’s death is announced, sparking violent riots in the neighborhood, which becomes a dead-end hell for the officers.

‘The Warren File: Forced by the Demon’

Genre: Horror

Director: Michael Chaves

Screenplay: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick

Cast: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Julian Hilliard, Ruairi O’Connor, Sterling Jerins, Charlene Amoia, Shannon Kook, Sarah Catherine Hook, Ingrid Bisu, Eugenie Bondurant, Ronnie Gene Blevins, Mitchell Hoog, Megan Ashley Brown, Steve Coulter, Keith Arthur Bolden

Plot: This third installment reveals a chilling tale of horror, murder and evil that even shocked the real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases in their archives, which begins with a fight for a child’s soul and goes beyond anything they have ever seen before. The case also marked the first time in United States history that a murder suspect claimed demonic possession as a defense.

‘Dreams of a writer in New York’

Genre: Drama

Director: Philippe Falardeau

Guin: Philippe Falardeau

Cast: Margaret Qualley, Sigourney Weaver, Douglas Booth, Colm Feore, Matt Holland, Thodore Pellerin, Sena Kerslake, Jonathan Dubsky, Xiao Sun, Yanic Truesdale, Leni Parker, Romane Denis, Gavin Drea

Plot: New York, 90s. Joanna is a young woman who aspires to be a great writer who gets a job at a literary agency as an assistant to Margaret, JD Salinger’s literary agent. Among other tasks, Joanna must respond to the many letters sent by fans around the world to the author of “The Catcher in the Rye.” Deviating from protocol, Joanna begins to personalize the responses. While using the voice of a great writer begin to discover yours.

‘Shorta. The weight of the law ‘

Genre: Thriller

Director: Frederik Louis Hviid, Anders lholm

Guin: Frederik Louis Hviid, Anders lholm

Cast: Jakob Ulrik Lohmann, Simon Sears, Tarek Zayat, Issa Khattab, zlem Saglanmak, Arian Kashef, Josephine Park, Dulfi Al-Jabouri, Michael Brostrup, Abdelmalik Dhaflaoui, Imad Abul-Foul, Anne Plauborg, Morten Brovn Jrgensen

Plot: In today’s Denmark, a multicultural society, segregated and full of racial tensions, Talib, a young second-generation immigrant, falls into a coma while under police guardianship. As police officers Hyer and Andersen make a routine patrol through the Svalegarden ghetto, the young man’s death is announced, sparking violent riots in the neighborhood, which becomes a dead-end hell for the officers.

‘Karen’

Genre: Drama

Director: Mara Prez Sanz

Guin: Mara Prez Sanz, Juan Carlos Egea

Cast: Christina Rosenvinge, Alito Rodgers, Isabelle Stoffel

Plot: An intimate portrait of the last times in Africa of the Danish colonist Karen Blixen. And especially of the particular relationship with his Somali servant Farah Aden. A strange friendship in which differences that seem insurmountable are diluted before an ancestral understanding.

‘A little setback’

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Josh Lawson

Guin: Josh Lawson

Cast: Rafe Spall, Zahra Newman, Ronny Chieng, Noni Hazlehurst, Josh Lawson, Dena Kaplan, Benjamin Taylor

Plot: Teddy (Rafe Spall) is a young man used to leaving everything for ‘later’. Think you have all the time in the world. On a special New Year’s night, he meets Leanne (Zahra Newman), with whom he begins a relationship. On any given day, he goes with her to her father’s grave and there they find a mysterious unknown woman (Noni Hazlehurst) who makes a very special gift to Teddy. From that day on, everything will accelerate in the young man’s life. After his wedding to Leanne, he discovers that his days go by at full speed. When he wakes up each morning, he sees that his life has skipped a year, just on his anniversary. Caught in a cycle and loop of time jumps, Teddy faces a race against time while …

‘My God the children are back!’

Genre: Comedy

Director: Michle Laroque

Screenplay: Julien Colombani, Michle Laroque

Cast: Michle Laroque, Stphane De Groodt, Alice de Lencquesaing, Olivier Rosenberg

Plot: Catherine (Michele Larque) and Yann (Stphane de Groodt) are a happy marriage. They have been married for years, but since he sold his business, he lives by and for the bonsi and Catherine feels ignored. To make matters worse, the couple’s 27-year-old daughter stands at home with her boyfriend when they are kicked out of their apartment. Yann is in a mid-life crisis and the guests do not seem to have any intention of leaving. Catherine try to get them to leave the nest again to regain control of her life.

‘The Good Traitor (Ambassador Kauffmann)’

Genre: Biography, Drama

Director: Christina Rosendahl

Screenplay: Kristian Bang Foss, Dunja Gry Jensen, Christina Rosendahl

Cast: Ulrich Thomsen, Burn Gorman, Ross McCall, Denise Gough, Zoe Tapper, Pixie Davies, Henry Goodman, Mikkel Boe Flsgaard, Nicholas Blane, Levente Puczk-Smith, Scott Alexander Young, Esben Dalgaard, Miri Ann Beuschel, Henrik Nol Olesen, Sren Stter-Lassen, Hans Henrik Clemensen, Amber Ferne, Rosemary Aburrow

Plot: Henrik Kauffmann is the Danish ambassador to Washington in 1939. At the beginning of World War II the situation becomes critical, especially after German troops invade and occupy Denmark. At that moment, Kauffmann makes a crucial decision in history: to declare himself the only true representative of a free Denmark in opposition to the Nazis.

‘Gaza mon amour’

Genre: Drama

Director: Arab Nasser, Tarzan Nasser

Guin: Arab Nasser, Tarzan Nasser

Cast: Salim Dau, Hiam Abbass, Maisa Abd Elhadi, George Iskandar, Hitham Al Omai, Manal Awad, Majd Eid

Plot: Gaza, current times. Issa (Salim Daw) is a 60-year-old fisherman in secret love with Siham (Hiam Abass), a woman who works as a dressmaker in the local market. When he is determined to confess his love to her, he finds an ancient Greek statue of the God Apollo in one of his fishing nets and he takes it home secretly without suspecting, that when that valuable treasure is discovered, his life is going to get so complicated that jeopardize all his plans to finally declare his love for Siham?

‘Wanderers of no return. A Rohingya story ‘

Genre: Documentary

Director: Mlanie Carrier, Olivier Higgins

Guin: Mlanie Carrier, Olivier Higgins, Kala Miya

Distribution:

Plot: In a few months, the Kutupalong refugee camp became the largest in the world. 700,000 people from the Rohingya Muslim minority fled Myanmar (formerly Burma) in 2017 to escape genocide and seek asylum in Bangladesh. Prisoners of a huge and yet little publicized humanitarian crisis, Kalam, Mohammad, Montas and other exiles want their voices to be heard. Between poetry and nightmares, food delivery and football matches, they bear witness to their daily reality and the ghosts of their past. The spectrum everywhere. In this place almost outside of space and time, is it still possible to exist?