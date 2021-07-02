Premieres Spain (06/02/2021) – Fast and furious. Volume 9

Review of the premieres that hit theaters

today, friday july 2

As a more prominent title we have ‘Fast & furious 9‘(Universal), the ninth chapter of the saga in which Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks in that tranquility. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most.

For its part, for the little ones comes’4 guys and ” This ”‘(Flins & Pinculas), a family film that tells the story of David and Alice, a couple who decide to go on holiday with their children to the coastal county of Cornwall. There on the beach, they discover a magical and grumpy creature, Psammead, who has the ability to grant wishes.

Finally, we will also highlight ‘Jaws‘(Karma Films), the latest “rarity” written and directed by Quentin Dupieux in which, when Jean-Gab and Manu, two not very intelligent friends, find a living giant fly trapped in the trunk of a car, they decide to train it to earn money with it.

‘Fast & Furious 9’

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Director: Justin Lin

Guin: Daniel Casey

Cast: Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Cardi B

Plot: Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks in that tranquility. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob.

‘The theft of the century’

Genre: Comedy, Thriller

Director: Ariel Winogard

Guin: Alex Zito, Fernando Araujo

Cast: Guillermo Francella, Diego Peretti, Luis Luque, Pablo Rago, Rafael Ferro, Mariano Argento

Plot: Friday, January 13, 2006. More than three hundred policemen scattered around the place await the order of Miguel Sileo, the negotiator, who hopes that the thieves who are in the branch of Banco Ro de Acassuso will give signals of lifetime. The pizzas that they had ordered as a condition have cooled down. The policemen receive the order and enter: they find the unexpected. As if it were an act of sleight of hand by Houdini himself, the assailants have disappeared and with them more than half of the safes that were opened and emptied.

‘Jaws’

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Director: Quentin Dupieux

Guin: Quentin Dupieux

Cast: Grgoire Ludig, David Marsais, Adle Exarchopoulos, India Hair, Romo Elvis, Coralie Russier, Dave Chapman

Plot: When Jean-Gab and Manu, two not very intelligent friends, find a living giant fly trapped in the trunk of a car, they decide to train it to earn money with it.

‘Dead man does not know how to live’

Genre: Thriller

Director: Ezekiel Montes

Guin: Ezekiel Montes

Cast: Antonio Dechent, Rubn Ochandiano, Elena Martnez, Jess Castro, Paco Tous, Nancho Novo, Manuel de Blas, Juan Fernndez, Juanma Lara, Roberto Garcia, Manolo Caro

Plot: The story revolves around Tano (Antonio Dechent), who has worked all his life for Manuel, a construction entrepreneur who in little better control the entire city. Now, in old age, Tano sees how Manuel (Manuel de Blas) can no longer run the company and the entire structure faces a generational change, new people, new businesses, a new way of running the company, but the same violence always.

‘4 guys and’ ‘This’ ”

Genre: Family, Fantasy

Director: Andy De Emmony

Guin: Simon Lewis

Cast: Teddie-Rose Malleson-Allen, Pippa Haywood, Matthew Goode, Ashley Aufderheide, Paula Patton, Billy Jenkins, Ellie-Mae Siame, Russell Brand, Michael Caine, Caroline Sheen, Mariya Mizuno, Cheryl Cole, Finbarr Doyle, Ely Solan, William Franklyn-Miller, Emily Highams, Paul Bazely, Lisa Tyrrell, Sean Treacy, Laura Kate Whyms, Alex O’Sullivan

Plot: ‘4 boys and’ This’, tells the story of David (Matthew Goode) and Alice (Paula Patton), a couple who decide to go on vacation with their children to the coastal county of Cornwall. There on the beach, they discover a magical and grumpy creature, Psammead, who has the ability to grant wishes. But there is a downside. Wishes fulfilled, such as becoming a pop star or flying, conclude with the sunset, continually leaving them in danger. Meanwhile, an eccentric aristocrat named Tristan (Russell Brand) is attempting to steal the creature for his own gain.

‘The things we say, the things we do’

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Emmanuel Mouret

Guin: Emmanuel Mouret

Cast: Camlia Jordana, Niels Schneider, Vincent Macaigne, Jenna Thiam, milie Dequenne, Guillaume Gouix, Julia Piaton, Jean-Baptiste Anoumon, Fanny Gatibelza, Claude Pommereau, Louis-Do de Lencquesaing, Milla Savarese, Lise Lomi

Plot: Holidays in the French countryside. Daphne, three months pregnant, is alone to receive Maxime, the cousin of her boyfriend Franois, who has had to go to Paris to cover a sick companion. For four days, while waiting for Franois’s return, Daphne and Maxime meet and share very intimate stories that will bring them closer …

‘A blues for Tehern’

Genre: Documentary, Drama, Musical

Director: Javier Tolentino

Guin: Doriam Alonso, Javier Tolentino

Cast: Golmehr Alami, Sina Derakhshan, Pezhman Dishad, Sina Ghamgosar, Mohammad Jahan, Meysam Kazazi, Amir Mohammadrezaee, Matin Rahmani, Erfan Shafei

Argument: Different faces show us an Iran where tradition and modernity coexist and confront each other. Erfan invites us to discover a country as mysterious as it is cultured through music and its people. He is a funny and ironic young Kurdish man who wants to become a film director. She sings, writes poetry, lives with her parents and her parrot, but knows nothing about love.

‘The traveling saleswoman’

Genre: Drama

Director: Miguel A. Mejias

Guin: Miguel A. Mejias, Amanda Lobo

Cast: ngela Boix, Miquel Insa, Franciska Rdenas, Niklas Schmich

Plot: Angela’s life vanishes before her eyes. Driven by an empty routine that seems impossible to shake off, she will venture on a journey through remote lands, where she discovers a special interest in recording insects with her mother’s camera. Without wanting to, he will have to face the unexpected and unknown urges of his loneliness.

‘Permanent plant’

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Ezequiel Radusky

Guin: Diego Lerman, Ezequiel Radusky

Cast: Liliana Juarez, Rosario Blfari, Vernica Perrota, Sol Lugo, Vera Nina Surez

Plot: Lila and Marcela have always worked as cleaning personnel in a state agency. They know its nooks and crannies like no one else and have invented a way of subsistence – and a dream – managing a completely irregular dining room in an abandoned corner of the building. But times change: a new director arrives – with her cynical speeches, full of clichés – and with her empty promises, the closing of the dining room and a wave of dismissals that destroy the precarious balance of life in the State and transform the everyday tasks in a fight for survival.