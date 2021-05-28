Premieres Spain (05/28/2021) – Cruella and Jason’s Fury

Review of the premieres that hit theaters today, Friday, May 28.

As the most prominent title we have ‘Cruella‘(Buena Vista), a film that explores the rebellious beginnings of one of the best-known villains in cinema and famous for her elegance: Cruella de Vil, starring Emma Stone. Set in the London of the 70s, in the middle of the punk rock revolution, the film shows a young con artist named Estella, as well as the series of events that lead her to assume her evil side and become the strident and vindictive Cruella.

For its part, also interesting is the premiere of ‘Awaken the fury‘(Tripictures), an action thriller that brings together director Guy Ritchie with actor Jason Statham for the fourth time to tell us the story of H, the mysterious guy who has just joined as a security guard in an armored company. During an attempted robbery of his truck, he surprises his companions by displaying the skills of a professional soldier, leaving the rest of the team wondering who he really is and where he comes from.

Finally, we will also highlight ‘One of us‘(Universal), a tense dramatic thriller in which Kevin Costner and Diane Lane play a retired sheriff and his wife, respectively. After the loss of their son, they both leave their family ranch in Montana to regain their grandson, who is in the hands of a dangerous family living on the fringes of Dakota society.

‘Cruella’

Genre: Comedy

Director: Craig Gillespie

Screenplay: Tony McNamara, Dana Fox

Cast: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mark Strong, Tipper Seifert Cleveland, Kayvan Novak, John McCrea, Jamie Demetriou, Niamh Lynch, Andrew Leung, Ed Birch, Dylan Lowe , Paul Bazely, Abraham Popoola, Leo Bill, Ninette Finch, Sarah Crowden

‘One of us’

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Thomas Bezucha

Guin: Thomas Bezucha

Cast: Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Jeffrey Donovan, Booboo Stewart, Lesley Manville, Kayli Carter, Will Brittain, Bradley Stryker, Greg Lawson, Ryan Northcott, Aidan Moreno, Ryan Bruce, Caillou Pettis, Adam Stafford, Tayden Marks, Amber Shaun, Andrew Beha, CJ Collard, Ron J. Hamelin, Bud Klasky, Julio Mateo

Plot: After the loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Kevin Costner) and his wife Margaret (Diane Lane) leave their ranch in Montana to recover their grandson, who is trapped by a dangerous family, headed by the matriarch Blanche Weboy, who lives on the fringes of society in Dakota. When George and Margaret discover that the Weboys are not going to return the little boy, they have no choice but to embark on a tough fight for their family.

‘Servants’

Genre: Drama

Director: Ivan Ostrochovsk

Guin: Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Marek Lesck, Ivan Ostrochovsk

Cast: Vlad Ivanov, Martin Sulk, Milan Mikulck, Zvonko Lakcevic, Samuel Skyva, Vladimr Strnisko, Samuel Polakovic, Vladimr Zboron, Vladimr Obsil, Tomas Turek

Plot: Two students from a theological seminary in totalitarian Czechoslovakia must decide whether to choose the easiest form of collaboration or to submit to the surveillance of the secret police.

‘Awaken the fury’

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Guy Ritchie

Guin: Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, Guy Ritchie

Cast: Jason Statham, Josh Hartnett, Jeffrey Donovan, Holt McCallany, Scott Eastwood, Laz Alonso, Lyne Rene, Alex Ferns, Ral Castillo, Anthony Molinari, Tadhg Murphy, Deobia Oparei, Babs Olusanmokun, Chris Reilly, Niamh Algar

Plot: H (Jason Statham) is the mysterious guy who has just joined as a security guard in an armored company. During an attempted robbery of his truck, he surprises his companions by displaying the skills of a professional soldier, leaving the rest of the team wondering who he really is and where he comes from. The real reason why H is seeking a reckoning will soon become clear.

‘The year of fury’

Genre: Thriller, Drama

Director: Rafa Russo

Guin: Rafa Russo

Cast: Alberto Amman, Joaqun Furriel, Daniel Grao, Martina Gusman, Sara Slamo, Paula Cancio, Miguel ngel Sola, Maribel Verd

Plot: In the convulsive Montevideo of 1972, while the country is irrevocably falling towards the precipice of the dictatorship, DIEGO AND LEONARDO, two scriptwriters of a well-known television comedy program, fight to maintain their integrity in the face of pressure from their superiors so that tone down your scathing political stunts and avoid offending the high-ranking military that are taking control of the country. At the same time, on the side of the oppressors, ROJAS, an army lieutenant who has been pressured to torture militants or sympathizers of the Tupamaros guerrillas, exorcises his demons with SUSANA, a prostitute with whom he finds a kind of re …

‘Maya the Bee: The Golden Orb’

Genre: Animation, Adventures

Director: Noel Cleary

Screenplay: Adrian Bickenbach, Fin Edquist

Cast: Coco Jack Gillies, Benson Jack Anthony, Frances Berry, Christian Charisiou, Justine Clarke, Noel Cleary, Callan Colley, David Collins, Tom Cossettini, Shane Dundas, Jimmy James Eaton, Sam Haft, Tess Meyer, Tin Pang, Jordan Rainford, Cam Ralph, Darren Sabadina

Plot: Maya and Willy embark on a new top-secret adventure, where they find themselves in the care of a sacred orb. Maya and Willy join their friends Arnie and Barney to lead the mysterious Orb to its destination, but when the orb breaks Maya and Willy face the biggest responsibility in their lives: taking care of a playful little princess ant. The adventure turns out to be much more important than they imagined and they must work together, crossing dangerous terrain and confronting hunting critters, to bring the princess safely back to the mountain where she belongs. Willy will discover a side that he never imagined he had and will …

‘Damn jungle’

Genre: Comedy, Adventure

Director: Hugo Benamozig, David Caviglioli

Guin: Hugo Benamozig, David Caviglioli

Cast: Vincent Dedienne, Catherine Deneuve, Alice Beladi, Jonathan Cohen

Plot: Elliot, a naive young adventurer, goes to Guyana in search of the mysterious hidden Otopis. But soon discover that the Otopis are not ‘noble savages’, they are jungle gangsters led by the fierce Albertine.

‘Never snow again’

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Mystery

Director: Michal Englert, Malgorzata Szumowska

Guin: Michal Englert, Malgorzata Szumowska

Cast: Alec Utgoff, Agata Kulesza, Maja Ostaszewska, Weronika Rosati, Katarzyna Figura, Jaroslaw Milner, Andrzej Chyra, Krzysztof Czeczot, Lukasz Simlat

Plot: A masseur from the East enters the lives of rich people who live in a closed community. Their wealth does not prevent residents from conveying sadness. This mysterious newcomer seems to be able to heal their souls and change their lives.

‘Gunda’

Genre: Documentary

Director: Viktor Kosakovskiy

Guin: Viktor Kosakovskiy, Ainara Vera

Distribution:

Plot: An animalistic allegation by Vctor Kossakovsky starring Gunda and his children, a family of pigs. After seeing it, consuming meat is not an option.

‘Grooves’

Genre: Documentary

Director: Julio Mazarico

Guin: Julio Mazarico

Distribution:

Plot: Five stories of older people in times of pandemic. Mari Carmen is just looking for a little company to play cards with her friend Miguela. The arrival of the Coronavirus and some strange friends change your life. Mara lives with her daughter but in the midst of a pandemic she leaves home to find herself again. Vctor has to close his restaurant during the start of the pandemic, and take care of his mother, who has Alzheimer’s. A chance makes him meet Juana and Enzo, with whom he shares tiramis recipes and much more. Satur has worked all his life in Bardenas, a hard land. In full confinement, he leaves home …

‘Armugn, the last finisher’

Genre: Drama

Director: Jo Sol

Guin: Jo Sol

Cast: Gonzalo Cunill, Diego Gurpegui, Nria Lloansi, igo Martnez, Nuria Prims

Argument: In a remote valley of the Aragonese Pyrenees the legend of Armugn is sung. It is said that he is dedicated to a mysterious and terrible profession that nobody wants to talk about: he is a finisher, a man who helps to die. They say that he moves through the valleys clinging to the body of Anchel, his faithful servant, and that both share the secret of a work as old as life, as terrible as death itself. Armugn is the angel of the abyss to whom no one wishes to entrust himself, but he is necessary when decadence destroys the fantasy of eternity with which men hide the implacable reality. However, it does not kill, it is not a murderer. He has a radical wisdom that allows him to help detach himself from the ma …