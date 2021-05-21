Premieres Spain (05/21/2021) – It’s time to play

Review of the premieres that hit theaters today, Friday, May 21.

As a more prominent title we have ‘Spiral: Saw‘(DeAPlaneta), the new film in the SAW franchise that has been conceived, developed and sponsored by the comic Chris Rock, also its protagonist along with Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols. Regarding its plot, the film tells how Detective Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Banks and his rookie partner take the reins of a horrifying investigation into murders that are reminiscent of the terrible crimes that plagued the city in the past. Absorbed by the investigation, Zeke ends up in the middle of the murderer’s macabre game.

For its part, after several months, Spanish cinema is preparing for a powerful launch with ‘Polyamory for Beginners‘(Vrtice Cine), a comedy that talks about the confrontation between a young man who has become a defender of romantic love and a practicing and enthusiastic girl of polyamory; uses the structures of romantic comedy, although in this case it would be better to speak of polyromantic comedy.

Finally, to celebrate its 20th anniversary it is re-released in Spanish cinemas’Spirited Away‘(Vrtigo Films), Hayao Miyazaki’s marvelous masterpiece in which Chihiro is a girl who has inadvertently entered a world inhabited by ancient gods and magical beings, dominated by the evil Yubaba, a sorceress harp. Fortunately Chihiro meets the enigmatic Haku to help her survive in this strange and wonderful land.

‘Curmudgeon’

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Andrs Couturier

Guin: Jim Hecht

Cast: Toby Kebbell, Lily Collins, Ian McShane, Keith Wickham, David Holt, Emma Tate, Amy Thompson, Jay Britton, Andres Williams, Claire Morgan, Paul Tylak, Darren Altman, Inel Tomlinson, Ed Gaughan, John Hasler, Rasmus Hardiker, Matthew Bloxham, Fred Gray, Alexander Cobb, Alana Ramsey, Sophie Aldred, Mauricio Barrientos, Camila Sodi

Plot: Spending summer vacations at Grandma Mary’s incredible amusement park has been a very exciting experience for a modest child like Terry. With the help of his overly enthusiastic imagination, Terry could dream of visiting made-up haunted lands, psychedelic characters, walking trees, talking balloons, whispering orchids and clumsy dragons … But now his grandmother is gone and the park is about to close for good. . When Terry, clinging to past memories, finds himself desperately unhappy, a little thing called fate intervenes. In one of the old attractions in Mary’s park there was a bit of magic left, the cu …

‘Spiral: Saw’

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Director: Darren Lynn Bousman

Screenplay: Josh Stolberg, Pete Goldfinger, Chris Rock

Cast: Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Morgan David Jones, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, Zoie Palmer, Dan Petronijevic, Nazneen Contractor, Ali Johnson, Edie Inksetter, Leila Leigh, Christopher Tai, John Tokatlidis, Genelle Williams, Leonidas Castrounis, KC Collins

Plot: A psychopathic sadist carries out his twisted idea of ​​justice in SPIRAL: SAW, the new chapter in the popular horror saga. Working in the shadow of a retired police officer (Samuel L. Jackson), Detective Ezekiel ” Zeke ” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take the reins of a lurid investigation into murders reminiscent of the terrible crimes that plagued the city in the past. Absorbed by the investigation, Zeke ends up in the middle of the murderer’s macabre game.

‘First Cow’

Genre: Drama

Director: Kelly Reichardt

Guin: Kelly Reichardt, Jonathan Raymond

Cast: John Magaro, Alia Shawkat, Rene Auberjonois, Toby Jones, Ewen Bremner, Scott Shepherd, Ted Rooney, Gary Farmer, Dylan Smith, Lily Gladstone, Orion Lee, Mitchell Saddleback, Patrick D. Green, John Keating, Clayton Nemrow, Todd A. Robinson, T. Dan Hopkins, Jeb Berrier, Eric Martin Reid, Phelan Davis, Manuel Rodriguez, Jared Kasowski

Plot: It tells the story of a cook (John Magaro) hired by an expedition of fur hunters, in the state of Oregon, in the 1820s. Also that of a mysterious Chinese immigrant (Orion Lee) who flees from some men who persecute him, and the growing friendship between the two in hostile territory.

‘Little country’

Genre: Drama

Director: Eric Barbier

Guin: Eric Barbier

Cast: Jean-Paul Rouve, Djibril Vancoppenolle, Dayla De Medina, Isabelle Kabano

Plot: Gabriel is ten years old and he spends the day with his friends in the streets of Bujumbura, Burundi, a setting conducive to all kinds of adventures: stealing mangoes in the gardens, secretly smoking, bathing in the river at sunset … A paradise that is reeling from the separation from its parents and that is shattered into a thousand pieces with the outbreak of the 1993 civil war in neighboring Rwanda. The hatred and violence that is unleashed force him to flee to France.

‘Once upon a time in Queens’

Genre: Sports, Drama

Director: Eddie Huang

Guin: Eddie Huang

Cast: Taylor Takahashi, Domenick Lombardozzi, Taylour Paige, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Perry Yung, Mike Moh, Steve Coulter, Pamelyn Chee, Dave East, Pop Smoke, John Orantes, Sam Jules, Margaret Odette, Ben Davis, Mister Fitzgerald

Plot: Alfred Chin (Taylor Takahashi, who debuts on the big screen) – Boogie for his friends – studies in high school and dreams of being a basketball star. Determined to rub elbows with the best in the NBA, rare among Asian-Americans, Boogie struggles to secure the desired scholarship while his controlling mother (Pamelyn Chee) plans another future for him with the help of a Chinese scout. In addition to honing his talents on the ruthless courts of Lower Manhattan, Boogie faces the usual difficulties of high school, a budding romance with a classmate, Eleanor (Taylour Page), and conflicts with his mother. His fight for the future …

‘Polyamory for beginners’

Genre: Comedy

Director: Fernando Colomo

Guin: Fernando Colomo, Casandra Macas-Gago, Marina Maesso

Cast: Karra Elejalde, Toni Acosta, Maria Pedraza, Quim Vila, Inma Cuevas, Eduardo de la Rosa, Lola Rodrguez, Cristina Gallego, Luis Bermejo, Susi Caramelo

Plot: ‘Polyamory for beginners’ talks about the confrontation between a young man who has become a defender of romantic love and a girl who is a practitioner and enthusiast of polyamory; uses the structures of romantic comedy, although in this case it would be better to speak of polyromantic comedy. The script is signed by Fernando Colomo, Casandra Macas-Gago and Marina Maesso. The definition and boundaries of the genre have been diluted. We no longer speak simply of the male or female gender, new concepts have emerged: Trans, Bi, Asex, Queer … And among all of them, POLIAMOR appears to bring everything together and answer the big question: Can you be in love with more than one person at a time without hurting anyone …

‘Sweat’

Genre: Drama

Director: Magnus von Horn

Guin: Magnus von Horn

Cast: Magdalena Kolesnik, Julian Swiezewski, Aleksandra Konieczna, Zbigniew Zamachowski

Plot: ‘Sweat’ recounts over three days what life is like for fitness instructor Sylwia Zajac, whose presence on social networks and the media has made her a celebrity. Although she has hundreds of thousands of followers, is surrounded by loyal and unconditional employees and is admired by all her acquaintances, Sylwia has a clear objective: the search for her true intimacy and connection with the world. You may feel lonely, you may be a peculiar person, but at least you will know who you are.

‘Ma and Moi’

Genre: Drama

Director: Borja de la Vega

Guin: Borja de la Vega

Cast: Bruna Cus, Ricardo Gmez, Eneko Sagardoy, Joe Manjn, Raquel Espada

Plot: After losing their mother, Ma and Moi take refuge in a dilapidated family house, in the countryside, in the middle of nowhere. With them, Biel, Moi’s boyfriend. Together the three of them try to rest and heal the wounds. Especially in the case of Moi, who is recovering from a severe nervous breakdown. These are days of recovering family memories, some painful ones, of meeting again, of living without haste. The arrival of Mikel, Ma’s boyfriend, alter the coexistence and disturb each of …

‘Felix and Morga’s Treasure’

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Family

Director: Nicola Lemay

Guin: Marc Robitaille

Cast: Karine Vanasse, Gabriel Lessard, Guy Nadon, Marc Labrche, Antoine Durand, Tristan Harvey, Veline Glinas, Catherine Proulx-Lemay, Frdric Desager, Louis Lacombe

Plot: Taking advantage of the absence of his mother, who leaves on a cruise to rest and relax, 12-year-old Flix goes out to look for his father, a fisherman who disappeared at sea two years earlier.

‘Holy Land. The last pilgrim ‘

Genre: Drama, Documentary

Director: Andrs Garrig, Pablo Moreno

Guin: Andrs Garrig, Pedro Delgado, Benjamn Lorenzo

Cast: Alex Larumbe, Rafa Jimnez, Susi Lillo, Carlos Caas, Wendy Gara, Alex Tormo

Plot: ‘Holy Land. The Last Pilgrim ‘tells the story of a family in crisis. Carmen (Susi Lillo) sees her marriage stalled: her husband (Carlos Caas) does not have her and her children do not understand her, especially Pedro (Alex Larumbe). When he suggested they go on a trip to the Holy Land, the storm broke and mixed feelings surfaced. Manage to convince them and on that trip we will meet people with impressive lives and testimonies, and we will enter places that, more than ruins, are pillars of a faith that transforms hearts.

‘Rizi (Days)’

Genre: Drama

Director: Tsai Ming-liang

Guin: Tsai Ming-liang

Cast: Anong Houngheuangsy, Lee Kang-sheng

Plot: Kang lives alone in a big house. Through the windows, he gazes out at the trees beaten by the wind and the rain. You feel a strange pain of unknown origin that you can hardly bear and that affects your entire body. Non lives in a small apartment in Bangkok where he prepares traditional dishes from his hometown. When Kang meets Non in a hotel room, the two men share their loneliness.

‘The code of the different’

Genre: Documentary

Director: Salome Chasnoff

Guin: Susan Nussbaum, Alyson Patsavas, Carrie Sandahl

Distribution:

Plot: A revealing feature-length documentary that tackles disability in a rigorous and victimless way as Hollywood has portrayed it through hundreds of clips from over a century of movies, often turned into box office hits. A cast of disabled artists, academics and activists investigate the power of images to shape public perception of disabled people and of disabled people themselves. It debunks such as the miracle cure, the blind man who drives, the magical little people, or the asexual faces, and brings a completely new perspective: he dares to imagine a cinematic landscape that speaks to people with disabilities …