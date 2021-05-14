Premieres Spain (05/14/2021) – These zombies feel like death to me

Review of the premieres that hit theaters today, Friday, May 14.

As the most prominent title we have ‘Army of the dead‘(Tripictures), a film that represents Zack Snyder’s return to the zombie cinema after the stupendous’ Dawn of the Dead’ and in which a group of mercenaries decide to carry out the biggest robbery that has ever been carried out in the city of Las Vegas right after an undead epidemic occurs.

For its part, after countless delays it is finally released ‘This body feels like death‘(Universal), a horror comedy starring Vince Vaughny Kathryn Newton and in which Millie is a teenager who, overnight, discovers that she has awakened in the body of the Blissfield Butcher, the infamous murderer of her city who he’s on the loose. Thereafter, the young woman discovers that she only has 24 hours to regain her body before the change becomes permanent and she is forever trapped in the form of a manic psychopath.

Finally, after being more than a decade indita, it is premiered in Spanish theaters’Valhalla Rising‘(A Contracorriente Films), a film by Nicolas Winding Refn in which Mads Mikkelsen plays One-Eye, an enigmatic warrior with supernatural strength, who has been enslaved for years, kills his master and manages to escape with the help of a child he carries with him. After enlisting in a Viking ship, they embark on a journey that takes them to an unknown land, where pain and blood reign.

‘Valhalla Rising’

Genre: Action, Adventure

Director: Nicolas Winding Refn

Guin: Roy Jacobsen, Nicolas Winding Refn

Cast: Mads Mikkelsen, Gary Lewis, Jamie Sives, Ewan Stewart, Alexander Morton, Callum Mitchell, Douglas Russell

Plot: One-Eye, an enigmatic warrior with supernatural strength, who has been enslaved for years, kills his master and manages to escape with the help of a child he takes with him. After enlisting in a Viking ship, they embark on a journey that takes them to an unknown land, where pain and blood reign, and where One-Eye discover who he truly is.

‘Army of the dead’

Genre: Action, Horror

Director: Zack Snyder

Guin: Joby Harold, Zack Snyder, Shay Hatten

Cast: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Ral Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone, Michael Cassidy

Plot: A group of mercenaries decides to carry out the biggest robbery that has ever been carried out in the city of Las Vegas just after an epidemic of the undead occurs. For this they will have to enter a quarantine zone, with the risks that this entails.

‘This body feels like death’

Genre: Comedy, Horror, Thriller

Director: Christopher Landon

Guin: Christopher Landon

Cast: Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Celeste O’Connor, Misha Osherovich, Uriah Shelton, Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, Dustin Lewis, Dana Drori, Mitchell Hoog, Charles Green, Deja Dee, Kelly Lamor Wilson, Melissa Collazo, Catherine Joyce Agan , Jennifer Pierce Mathus

Plot: Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton) is seventeen years old and a teenager trying to survive the bloody hallways of her high school and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), -the infamous murderer of her city who is on the loose- tries to assassinate her, everything changes for Millie and the course she faced and so much fear, become the least of her worries. When The Butcher’s mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other’s body, Millie discovers that she only has 24 hours to regain her body before the change becomes permanent and she is forever trapped in the form of … .

‘Ilargi Guztiak. All moons’

Genre: Drama

Director: Igor Legarreta

Guin: Jon Sagal, Igor Legarreta

Cast: Haizea Carneros, Josean Bengoetxea, Itziar Ituo, Lier Quesada, Zorion Eguileor, Elena Uriz

Plot: During the death throes of the last Carlist war, a girl is rescued from an orphanage by a mysterious woman who lives deep in the forest. Badly wounded, and feeling that she was on the verge of death, the little girl believed she saw in her an angel who has come to look for her to take her to Heaven. It was not long before he discovered, at the dawn of the new day, that this strange being has given him eternal life in exchange for his company. Under her new condition, she will have to “live” the painful passage of time locked in her childhood, and count countless moons until she meets Cndido, a humble man who will welcome her into his home as if it were his own daughter, and with the one that begins …

‘Children of the Sun’

Genre: Drama

Director: Majid Majidi

Guin: Nima Javidi, Majid Majidi

Cast: Shamila Shirzad, Ali Nassirian, Mohammad Javad Ezzati, Tannaz Tabatabayi, Safar Mohammadi, Ali Ghabeshi, Roohollah Zamani, Abolfazl Shirzad, Mohammad Mahdi Mousavifar, Mani Ghafouri

Plot: Al, a 12-year-old boy and his three friends work to survive and help their families doing small jobs in a garage and committing petty crimes to get quick money. In a miraculous turn of events, Al is tasked with finding hidden treasure underground. For this he recruits his friends, but before starting the mission, they must join the School of the Sun, a charitable institution that tries to educate homeless children and that is located near where the treasure is supposedly.

‘Living without us’

Genre: Drama

Director: David Frdmar

Guin: David Frdmar

Cast: Bjrn Elgerd, Jonathan Andersson, Micki Stoltt, Nemanja Stojanovic, Victor Ivn, Melker Wernberg, Shirin Golchin, Michaela Thorsn, Lisbeth Johansson, Maria Hedborg, William-Patrik Molvn

Plot: A young couple faces their breakup. For Hampus, it is a relief to end their self-destructive relationship, while Adrian is devastated. Being able to survive without the love of your life or is there some way to get back with him?

‘Ghosts’

Genre: Drama

Director: Azra Deniz Okyay

Guin: Azra Deniz Okyay

Cast: Dilayda Gnes, Beril Kayar, Nalan Kuruim, Emrah Ozdemir

Plot: In Istanbul, on the verge of a nationwide surge in tension, four characters cross paths in a neighborhood in the process of gentrification for the “New Turkey”: a mother whose son is in prison, a young dancer, a feminist artist and a cunning middleman. Their stories intertwine during a drug deal, offering a chilling account of contemporary Turkey.

‘Subterranean’

Genre: Rockumental

Director: Gabriel Velzquez, Manuel Garca

Guin: Gabriel Velzquez, Manuel Garca

Distribution:

Argument: Pablo and Marieta lived in Madrid and had permanent jobs in high standing companies. At the age of 45, they decided to give up everything to try the American dream. Now they survive in Los Angeles among their friends’ houses and their van. All for a dream: To be rock stars. They resist in the clubs of a large city together with musicians from all over the world. They do not want to stop being young and they cling to their dream with claws and teeth. They live and suffer the illusion of being musicians and perhaps one day triumph. You only live once. Rock or death. As long as the body holds.

‘Barbie and Chelsea, the lost birthday’

Genre: Animation

Director: Cassi Simonds

Guin: Ann Austen, Nate Federman

Cast: Laila Berzins, Nakia Burrise, Greg Chun, Jacob Craner, Kirsten Day, Lisa Fuson, Cassandra Lee Morris, Cassidy Naber, Ben Pronsky, America Young

Plot: Barbie, Chelsea and the Roberts family embark on an adventure cruise. During the journey, Chelsea sets out on a fantastic journey across an enchanted island to save her lost birthday. Along the way, she meets three new talking animal friends who sound like her sisters. Together, they will overcome unexpected challenges and discover that being little can be a lot of fun!

‘Clear history’

Genre: Comedy

Director: Benot Delpine, Gustave Kervern

Guin: Benot Delpine, Gustave Kervern

Cast: Blanche Gardin, Corinne Masiero, Denis Podalyds, Denis O’Hare, Benot Poelvoorde, Yolande Moreau, Bouli Lanners, Michel Houellebecq, Avant Strangel, Jackie Berroyer

Plot: Three friends are overcome by their problems with technology and social networks. With the help of a hacker, they decide to declare war on the powerful tech giants. Maybe your battle is lost from the start, but you never know …

‘Goodbye, Dragon Inn’

Genre: Drama

Director: Tsai Ming-liang

Guin: Tsai Ming-liang, Sung Hsi

Cast: Lee Kang-sheng, Chen Shiang-chyi, Kiyonobu Mitamura, Jerry Chan, Yang Kuei-mei

Plot: On a dark and humid night, a historical and regal Chinese cinema sees its latest film. Along with a small handful of souls, they say ‘Goodbye, Dragon Inn’.

‘Inheritance’

Genre: Documentary

Director: Ana Hurtado

Guin: Ana Hurtado, Pere Marzo

Distribution:

Plot: Inheritance is a story of emotions where the image speaks for itself, skipping the traditional order of time. Everything enters through the eyes, to transgress the normal, the ordinary. The journey does not follow a path. The ocean has already been traversed hundreds of years ago. And Heritage shows what this has meant. In this documentary you will find the miscegenation and transculturation present in Cuba. These two words sum it up. Stories of lives, characters who while living their ‘Cuban’ carry at the same time a rich, ancient and cultural heritage that comes from afar. Music is the channel to transgress, to penetrate, to reach different aspects of society …