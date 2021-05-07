Premieres Spain (05/07/2021) – Those who want Angelina

Review of the premieres that hit theaters today, Friday, May 7.

Finally, a couple of months after winning the Goya for Best Ibero-American Film, ‘The oblivion that we will be‘(BTEAM Pictures), adaptation by Fernando Trueba of the homonymous book by Hctor Abad Faciolince in which he remembers the life and death of his father, a prominent doctor and human rights activist in the polarized and violent Medelln of the years seventy.

‘Those who wish my death’

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Director: Taylor Sheridan

Screenplay: Taylor Sheridan, Michael Koryta

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Jon Bernthal, Nicholas Hoult, Aidan Gillen, Tyler Perry, Jake Weber, Finn Little, Medina Senghore, James Jordan, Tory Kittles, Lora Martinez, Laura Niemi, Alma Sisneros

Plot: Angelina Jolie, Oscar winner (“Innocence interrupted”, the “Malfica” films) plays Hannah, the person in charge of a fire watch tower, who continues to drag the loss of three lives that she could not save in a fire . And now he finds himself with a 12-year-old boy, traumatized and who has no one to ask for help.

‘The forgetfulness that we will be’

Genre: Drama

Director: Fernando Trueba

Guin: David Trueba

Cast: Javier Cmara, Daniela Abad, Ada Morales, Patricia Tamayo, Juan Pablo Urrego

Plot: Hctor Abad Gmez (Javier Cmara) dedicated the last years of his life, until the very night he was assassinated in the heart of Medelln, to the defense of human rights. ‘The forgetfulness that we will be’ is the loving, patient and detailed reconstruction of his life, through the memory of a city and a family.

‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’

Genre: Drama

Director: Jasmila Zbanić

Guin: Jasmila Zbanić

Cast: Jasna uricic, Izudin Bajrovic, Boris Ler, Dino Bajrovic, Boris Isakovic

Plot: Bosnia, July 1995. Aida works as a translator for the UN in the small town of Srebrenica. When the Serbian army occupies the town, his family is among the thousands of people seeking refuge in the UN camps. Because she participates in negotiations, Aida has access to important information. What will happen to your family and your people? Will they be rescued or will they die? What should she do about it?

‘4 days’

Genre: Drama

Director: Rodrigo Garca

Guin: Rodrigo Garca, Eli Saslow

Cast: Mila Kunis, Glenn Close, Stephen Root, Carla Gallo, Michael Hyatt, Chad Lindberg, Violet Brinson, Joshua Leonard, Rebecca Field, Gloria Garayua, Gabriela Flores, Carlos Lacamara, Sam Hennings, Mandy June Turpin, Rebecca Tilney

Plot: Ten years of heroin use has left Molly’s (Mila Kunis) life in ruins. A new medicine could help her start over if she can stay clean for four days, something she tries to achieve with the help of her mother Deb (Glenn Close), a woman of cold ideas. The love they both profess will be put to the test like never before in their lives.

‘White shark’

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Director: Martin Wilson

Guin: Michael Boughen

Cast: Katrina Bowden, Aaron Jakubenko, Tim Kano, Kimie Tsukakoshi, Te Kohe Tuhaka, Tatjana Alexis, Jason Wilder, Patrick Atchison

Plot: A seaplane trip to a reef off the coast of Australia turns into a nightmare for a group of young people when they discover the body of a man who has been eaten by sharks. As they search for possible survivors of the shark attack on an overturned catamaran on the high seas, a shark suddenly attacks them and the seaplane is destroyed. Stranded on a fragile lifeboat, the group will have to use all their ingenuity to resist the monstrous threat that lurks under the water.

‘Endless wedding’

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Maggie Peren

Guin: Maggie Peren

Cast: Edin Hasanovic, Alicia von Rittberg, Samuel Schneider, Tim Oliver Schultz, Emilia Schle

Plot: Zazie lives with his friends, the womanizer Patrick and his faithful and sweet friend Anton, in a shared apartment. All three are completely incapable of having a relationship. How to find true love? When Philipp, Zazie’s best friend since childhood, sends her an invitation to her wedding, she gets stuck in the mailbox for months. When Zazi finally receives the invitation, he is surprised to find that Philipp’s wedding is planned for the next day and that he wants to marry the cocky and vicious Franziska. Franziska is definitely the wrong girl for Philipp! Zazie decides to do everything she can to save him before making the biggest mistake of her life.

‘Isabella’

Genre: Drama

Director: Matas Pieiro

Guin: Matas Pieiro

Cast: Mara Villar, Agustina Muoz, Pablo Sigal, Gabi Saidn, Ana Cambre, Guillermo Solovey, Tom Cambre Solovey, Alberto Surez

Plot: Mariel (Mara Villar) is an actress from Buenos Aires who tries to obtain the role of Isabella, the heroine of the comedy ‘Measure for Measure’, over two years of auditions. On the road between frustration and the idea of ​​success, Mariel meets again and again Luciana (Agustina Muoz), a former theater partner, who acts as a kind of shining shadow, a destiny that she cannot avoid, that she lights up and dazzles at the same time.