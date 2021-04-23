Premieres Spain (04/23/2021) – Los Guardianes en la Peninsula

Review of the premieres that hit theaters today, Friday, April 23.

As the most prominent title we have ‘Peninsula‘(A Contracorriente Films), a sequel to the 2016 hit movie’ Train to Busan ‘in which, four years after the events narrated in the now-first film, the virus that unleashed zombie mayhem has spread throughout the world. peninsula of Korea, and in what is now a post-apocalyptic desert, a disparate group of survivors wander at night trying to flee from the undead.

For its part, another interesting release is that of ‘Guardians of the Night: Infinity Train‘(Select Vision), adaptation of Koyoharu Gotōge’s manga in which, after completing training in the Butterfly Mansion, Tanjiro and his companions head to their next mission, the Infinity Train, where more than 40 people have disappeared. in a very short period of time.

Finally, we will also talk about ‘Mam Mara‘(Wanda Visin), a comedy in which Isabelle Huppert plays Patience, a translator specialized in wiretapping for the narcotics squad who, during an investigation, discovers that one of the traffickers she listens to is the son of the dedicated nurse. who takes care of his mother. She decides to cover up for him and, with little planning, finds herself with an important stash.

‘Peninsula’

Genre: Action, Horror, Thriller

Director: Yeon Sang-Ho

Guin: Park Joo-Suk, Yeon Sang-Ho

Cast: Kang Dong-Won, Lee Jung-Hyun, Lee Re, Kwon Hae-Hyo, Kim Min-Jae, Go Kyo-Hwan, Kim Do-Yoon, Lee Ye-Won

Plot: A zombie contagion spreads throughout the Korean peninsula, turning it into a post-apocalyptic territory. 4 years later a group of mercenaries will enter ground zero on a dangerous mission to recover a lost truck with a millionaire loot.

‘Mam Mara’

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Director: Jean-Paul Salom

Guin: Antoine Salom, Jean-Paul Salom

Cast: Isabelle Huppert, Hippolyte Girardot, Liliane Rovre, Farida Ouchani, Youssef Sahraoui, Kamel Guenfoud, Iris Bry

Plot: Patience is a wiretapping translator for the narcotics squad. The work is hard and poorly paid. During an investigation he discovers that one of the traffickers he listens to is the son of the dedicated nurse who takes care of his mother. She decides to cover up for him and, with hardly any planning, finds herself with an important stash. With the help of her new partner, a former police dog, she seizes the opportunity and becomes Mam Mara leading a marijuana sales network thanks to her knowledge of the street and all the information she gets through her work.

‘Under the stars of Paris’

Genre: Drama

Director: Claus Drexel

Guin: Olivier Brunhes, Claus Drexel

Cast: Catherine Frot, Dominique Frot, Mahamadou Yaffa, Jean-Henri Compre, Emilie Favre Bertin, Farida Rahouadj, Baptiste Amann

Plot: Christine (Catherine Frot) is a homeless living in Paris. One winter night he finds Suli (Mahamadou Yaffa), an 8-year-old Eritrean boy, sobbing in front of his shelter. United by their status as marginalized, both embark on an emotional journey to try to find the child’s mother in Paris.

‘Zer’

Genre: Drama

Director: Iaki Snchez Arrieta

Guin: Ferran Brooks

Cast: Nuria Herrero, Juan Blanco, Pep Sells

Plot: A man and a woman wake up in a strange, deserted and unknown place, without knowing who they are and why they are there. As the days go by and as they try to get out of that inhospitable place, they begin to remember some things that they might rather not know. Perhaps the answers to everything are Ismael, a man who controls them from a distance, without being seen.

‘Guardians of the Night: Infinity Train’

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Director: Haruo Sotozaki

Guin: Haruo Sotozaki

Plot: After completing the training in the Mansion of the Butterfly, Tanjiro and his companions head to their next mission, the Infinity Train, where more than 40 people have disappeared in a very short period of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, accompanied by Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen among the members of the Demon Slayer Corps, the current Pillar of Flames Kyojuro Rengoku, with the purpose of facing the demon aboard the Infinity Train. . What they do not know is that they are entering a deadly trap set by Enmu, the Demon of Sleep and one of the 12 Demon Moons, on a train bound for despair …

‘Wildland’

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Jeanette Nordahl

Guin: Ingeborg Topse

Cast: Sandra Guldberg Kampp, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Joachim Fjelstrup, Elliott Crosset Hove, Carla Philip Rder, Besir Zeciri, Henrik Vestergaard Nielsen, Sofie Torp, Omar Shargawi, Benjamin Kitter, Maria Esther Lemvigh, Marie Knudsen Fogh, Frida Sejersen

Plot: After the death of her mother, a 17-year-old girl is taken in by her aunt Bodil, played by a stratospheric Sidse Babett Knudsen (The Duke of Burgundy, Inferno). Bodil is at the head of a mafia family in which violence, crime and cruelty never appear through the prism of idealization.

‘Urtzen’

Genre: Documentary

Director: Telmo Esnal

Guin: Telmo Esnal

Plot: In a time of confinement, Telmo Esnal recovers a forgotten project: UR, a story by Pablo Azkue that delves into consciousness and the sea. URTZEN is a peculiar cinematographic essay that recycling and reusing interviews, images and music composes a curious collage that reflects on existence.