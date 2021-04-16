Premieres Spain (04/16/2021) – The mortal combat of a promising young woman

Review of the premieres that hit theaters today, Friday, April 16.

As the most prominent title we have ‘Mortal Kombat‘(Warner Bros.), the explosive new cinematic adventure inspired by the hugely popular video game franchise. Directed by newcomer Simon McQuoid, the film tells how Cole Young, the MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter, used to getting beat up for money, is unaware of his ancestry, and he also doesn’t know why Outworld Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, a supernatural Cryomancer, to hunt him down. Fearing for the safety of his family, he soon arrived at Lord Raiden’s temple. There, Cole prepares to face Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a massive battle for the universe.

For its part, with eleven days to go before the Oscars ceremony finally opens’A promising young woman‘(Universal), a delicious new vision of revenge written and directed by actress Emerald Fennell that has achieved 5 nominations for these awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Leading Actress for a Carey Mulligan who plays Cassie , a young woman everyone thought was very promising until the day a mysterious event derailed her future. Suddenly, an encounter gives Cassie a chance to correct what happened in the past, in a story that is as moving as it is unexpected.

Finally, for the smallest of the house comes’Oops! 2 And now where is No?‘(Flins & Pinculas), sequel to the 2015 animated film’ Upsss! Where is No? ‘ In this second part we will see how the ark of No goes adrift in the open sea, with the best friends Finny and Leah on board. But, after weeks with no land in sight, food supplies are running low … and the fragile peace between carnivores and herbivores could be broken at any moment. Finny and Leah accidentally fall off the ark along with the last barrel of food supplies! And while Finny wakes up in a strange colony full of strange familiar creatures that live in harmony, Leah and her new friend Jelly appear on an island in the middle of the ocean.

‘Mortal Kombat’

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Director: Simon McQuoid

Guin: Greg Russo, Dave Callaham

Cast: Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, Max Huang, Sisi Stringer, Matilda Kimber, Laura Brent, Hiroyuki Sanada

Plot: In ‘Mortal Kombat’ Cole Young, the MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter, used to being beaten for money, does not know his ancestry, and he also does not know why the Emperor Shang Tsung of Outworld has sent his best warrior, Sub -Zero, a supernatural Cryomancer, to hunt him down. Cole fears for the safety of his family and seeks out Sonya Blade following the directions of Jax, a Special Forces commander who bears the same strange brand of dragon that Cole was born with. It is not long before he reaches the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protect …

‘A promising young woman’

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Emerald Fennell

Guin: Emerald Fennell

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Adam Brody, Jennifer Coolidge, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Sam Richardson, Molly Shannon

Plot: Everyone thought Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a very promising young woman … until the day a mysterious event derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it seems: she is a marvel of intelligence, her cunning is limitless and she lives a double nightlife. Suddenly, an encounter gives Cassie the opportunity to correct what happened in the past in a story that is as moving as it is unexpected.

‘Oops! 2 And now where is No? ‘

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Toby Genkel, Sean McCormack

Guin: Richie Conroy, Mark Hodkinson

Cast: Max Carolan, Dermot Magennis, Ava Connolly, Tara Flynn, Mary Murray, Brendan McDonald, Carly Kane, Alan Stanford, Aileen Mythen, Paul Tylak, Luke Griffin, Alisha Weir, Joe McDonald, Jacob Mason, Rebecca Walsh

Plot: No’s ark goes adrift on the open sea, with best friends Finny and Leah on board. But, after weeks with no land in sight, food supplies are running low … and the fragile peace between carnivores and herbivores could be broken at any moment. Finny and Leah accidentally fall off the ark along with the last barrel of food supplies! While Finny wakes up in a strange colony full of strange familiar creatures that live in harmony, under the threat of a menacing volcano !, Leah and her new friend Jelly, appear on an island in the middle of the ocean. In a race against time, the tide and terrifying tremors, Finny must rescue …

‘Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet’

Genre: Animation, Action

Director: Tomoka Nagaoka

Guin: Takeharu Sakurai

Distribution:

Plot: Japan celebrates the imminent start of the “World Sports Games”, the largest sporting event in the world, which will take place in Tokyo. The so-called “Japanese Bullet”, a state-of-the-art train, has been created specifically to coincide with the start of the WSG opening ceremony. Its tour is expected to start at Shin Nagoya Station and end at Tokyo Central Station at about 1,000 kilometers per hour. However, a strange incident takes place at the party of one of its biggest advertising sponsors, leading to the kidnapping of some of the company’s top executives. Conan deduces that these abductions may have something to do with the ones he had …

‘Palm Springs’

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Max Barbakow

Guin: Andy Siara

Cast: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, JK Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin, Peter Gallagher

Plot: The carefree Nyles and the reluctant bridesmaid (and black sheep of the family) Sarah happen to meet at a wedding in Palm Springs. There they will discover that not only can they not escape from the place, but they will not be able to flee from themselves in what seems to be a loop outside of all logic.

‘A vet in the Burgundy’

Genre: Comedy

Director: Julie Manoukian

Guin: Julie Manoukian

Cast: Clovis Cornillac, Nomie Schmidt, Lilou Fogli, Carole Franck, Caroline Gaget, Sbastien Pruneta, Juliane Lepoureau, Victor Pontecorvo, Matthieu Sampeur, Antoine Chappey, Cyril Couton, Christian Sinniger, Stphane Rideau, Arnaud Bronsart, Thierry Nenez

Plot: In the heart of the Borgoa, Nico, the last veterinarian in the area, fights to save his patients, his clinic and his family. When Michel, his partner and mentor, announces his retirement, Nico knows that the worst part is yet to come. “Don’t worry, I have found the next generation” Except … the next generation is Alexandra, a bright, misanthropic recent graduate who has no desire to bury herself in the village of her childhood. Get Nico to stay?

‘Crock of Gold: Drinking with Shane MacGowan’

Genre: Documentary, Biography, Musical

Director: Julien Temple

Guin: Julien Temple

Distribution:

Plot: A fast-paced journey through the extraordinary career of Shane MacGowan, leader of the band The Pogues and one of the most influential musicians in recent UK history. Through interviews, unpublished archive images and animations by renowned illustrator Ralph Steadman, the film immerses us in a charismatic character who knew how to combine the poetry of traditional Irish music with the visceral energy of punk rock in his songs.

‘Zog and the Flying Doctors’

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family

Director: Sean Mullen

Guin: Max Lang, Suzanne Lang

Cast: Lenny Henry, Patsy Ferran, Daniel Ings, Hugh Skinner, Alexandra Roach, Mark Bonnar, Lucian Msamati, Rob Brydon, Rosabel Lawson

Plot: Princess Pearl, the knight Gadabout and the dragon Zog form a team of doctors of the most dedicated. All three are determined to cure all manner of creatures, from a mermaid with sunburned skin to a lion with the flu. But the worst of the sick will be the king, Perla’s uncle, who distrusts his niece’s abilities and does not accept that she has chosen to be a doctor. Will the flying doctors be able to assert themselves before the king?

‘Dawn in Calcutta’

Genre: Documentary

Director: Jos Mara Zavala

Guin: Jos Mara Zavala

Distribution:

Plot: Directed by Jos Mara Zavala (‘The Mystery of Father Po’, ‘Reborn’ and ‘Wojtyla. The investigation’), the new film ‘Dawn in Calcutta’ is a chant to a little-great woman who gave her life to the poorest of the poor. If Saint Teresa of Calcutta continues to teach us something, it is that this capital of India is present everywhere today. In your city there is also a ‘Calcutta’ where people in need of Love live poorly, with a capital letter. With the frenetic pace of a thriller, ‘Amanece en Calcutta’ offers the intertwined testimonies of six people who continue to risk their lives today in the most remote places on the planet to make known and love …

‘Natura Bizia’

Genre: Documentary

Director: Lexeia Larraaga de Val

Screenplay: Lexeia Larraaga de Val

Distribution:

Argument: In the north of the Iberian Peninsula we find two regions that will bring us great moments. They are Euskadi and Navarra, two territories that house a high percentage of the existing biodiversity in Europe. Vertical cliffs, an infinite sea, forests full of magic and huge limestone mountains will make us enjoy unforgettable experiences. We will swim among the largest cetaceans on the planet, we will enjoy the first steps of the brown bear after its winter lethargy and we will fly next to the lammergeier, a legendary bird of the mountains. We will live closely, the end of the metamorphosis of the most beautiful butterfly in Europe and the most …