Premieres Spain (04/09/2021) – Another round with Rosamund

Review of the premieres that hit theaters today, Friday, April 9.

As the most prominent title we have ‘Another round‘(BTEAM Pictures), the new collaboration between director Thomas Vinterberg and actor Mads Mikkelsen for which the former has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Director. Regarding the plot of the film, which is the top favorite for the Oscar for Best International Film, it narrates how, encouraged by the theory that says that we should be born with a small amount of alcohol in our blood, and that a slight intoxication opens our minds to the In the world around us, Martin and three of his friends, all tired high school teachers, embark on an experiment to maintain a constant level of alcohol intoxication throughout their workday.

For its part, another interesting title that is being released is’I Care a Lot‘(Vrtice Cine), a black comedy for which Rosamund Pike won the Golden Globe for Best Actress – Comedy or Musical for playing Marla Grayson, a woman who has no scruples when it comes to benefiting from others. Having tapped dozens of retirees as a legal guardian, she and her partner Fran see Jennifer Peterson as the new victim: A goose that lays the golden eggs they can easily pluck. But while trying to carry out their plan, Marla and Fran discover that Mrs. Peterson is not what they think, and that her actions have hindered the work of a prominent criminal.

Finally, we will also talk about ‘Quads‘(Filmax), a comedy in which Eduardo and his brother Sabonis have just screwed up one of their businesses and need money. A lot of money. It will be Sabonis who finds the solution to the problem by kidnapping Modesto, the brother of Alicia Zamora, the businesswoman who deceived them and left them stranded.

‘Another round’

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Thomas Vinterberg

Screenplay: Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

Cast: Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Lars Ranthe, Magnus Millang, Susse Wold, Maria Bonnevie, Diem Camille Gbogou, Palmi Gudmundsson, Dorte Hjsted, Helene Reingaard Neumann, Martin Greis

Argument: There is a theory that we should be born with a small amount of alcohol in our blood, and that a slight intoxication opens our minds to the world around us, decreasing our problems and increasing our creativity. Encouraged by that theory, Martin and three of his friends, all tired high school teachers, embark on an experiment to maintain a constant level of alcohol intoxication throughout their workday. If Churchill won World War II groggy from alcohol, who knows what a few drinks will do for them and their students?

‘Cloud’

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Director: Just Philippot

Guin: Jrme Genevray, Franck Victor

Cast: Suliane Brahim, Nathalie Boyer, Sofian Khammes, Victor Bonnel, Marie Narbonne

Plot: To save her farm from bankruptcy, a single mother raises edible grasshoppers. She develops a strange obsessive bond with them that leads her to confront the region’s champions and her own children, who no longer recognize her.

‘I Care a Lot’

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Thriller

Director: J. Blakeson

Guin: J. Blakeson

Cast: Rosamund Pike, Eiza Gonzlez, Dianne Wiest, Peter Dinklage, Chris Messina, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Macon Blair, Alicia Witt, Damian Young, Nicholas Logan, Liz Eng, Celeste Oliva, Georgia Lyman, Moira Driscoll, Gary Tanguay, Lizzie Short, Kevin McCormick

Plot: Marla Grayson (Rosamund Pike) has no scruples when it comes to benefiting from others. Having tapped dozens of retirees as a legal guardian, she and her partner Fran (Eiza Gonzalez) see Jennifer Peterson (Dianne Wiest) as the new victim: a goose that lays golden eggs they can easily pluck. But while trying to carry out their plan, Marla and Fran discover that Mrs. Peterson is not what they think, and that her actions have hindered the work of a prominent criminal (Peter Dinklage).

‘One zero one, the limit of the impossible’

Genre: Drama

Director: Elena Hazanov

Guin: Alena Alova, Andrey Ivanov

Cast: Viktoriya Isakova, Christopher Dingli, Filipp Ershov, Artyom Tkachenko, Kirsty Bartolo, Vladimir Yaglych, William Erazo Fernndez, Cheslav Golovinets, Anastasiya Karaulova, Elizaveta Khmelevskaya, Kristian Kiehling, Veronika Kornienko, Petroksya Milovazya Darmanosh, Olksya Milovavskiy Darmanko, Olksya Milovavsky. , Sergey Sosnovskiy, Maksim Sukhanov, Vladislav Vetrov

Plot: Based on the biography of Natalia Molchanova, world champion in freediving and freediving in her attempt to overcome the limits of the impossible: Reaching 101 meters of depth in free descent for the first time.

‘War of lies’

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Director: Johannes Naber

Guin: Oliver Keidel, Johannes Naber

Cast: Virginia Kull, Dar Salim, Thorsten Merten, Sebastian Blomberg, Michael Wittenborn, Marcus Calvin

Plot: Although he has already unsuccessfully searched Iraq for weapons of mass destruction as a member of a United Nations special mission, biochemical weapons expert Arndt Wolf remains obsessed with the idea that Saddam Hussein is hiding something. None of the people around him show the slightest interest in this issue, a circumstance that changes overnight when a political refugee from the Iraqi government claims to have been involved in the creation of this type of weapon. The German Federal Intelligence Service summons Wolf to assess whether or not the informant’s information, who has been given the nickname “Curveball,” is true.

‘Cuados’

Genre: Comedy

Director: Too Lpez

Guin: Araceli Gonda

Cast: Xos A. Tourin, Miguel de Lira, Federico Prez, Eva Fernndez, Iolanda Muos, Mara Vzquez, Mela Casal

Plot: Eduardo (Miguel de Lira) and his brother Sabonis (Xos A. Tourin) have just screwed up one of their businesses and they need money. A lot of money. It will be Sabonis who finds the solution to the problem by kidnapping Modesto (Federico Prez Rey), brother of Alicia Zamora, the businesswoman who deceived them and left them stranded. There is only one small problem: Alicia is not going to pay a single euro for her brother-in-law. However, it is Modesto himself who devises a new plan with which Eduardo and Sabonis will be able to save the family winery. These three in-laws have everything to fail, but as Sabonis would say, bad to be.

‘Alive’

Genre: Documentary

Director: Jorge Pareja

Guin: Jaime Pineda

Distribution:

Argument: Life seems to eat us and leaves us no room to decide … but what if that person, that blow of fate or that stop had a meaning that you did not expect and changed your look and the focus of your life? These are four stories, real, that they came face to face with someone that many cannot see … although Jaime, Carlos, Andrea, Antonio and Sonsoles assure that he is ALIVE and has given them life back. If you listen, you can hear Him, and if you look, you can see Him, because, even if it is hard to believe: There is life.