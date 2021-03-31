Premieres Spain (03/31/2021) – Pray for us, Billie

Review of the premieres that, on the occasion of the Easter weekend, hit theaters today, Wednesday 31.

As the most prominent title we have ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday‘(eOne Films Spain), the new film by Lee Daniels in which the singer Andra Day, in her first leading role for the big screen and nominated for an Oscar for her performance, gives life to Billie Holiday, one of the greatest singers. jazz of all time.

For its part, willing to make people pass fear (or at least to try) it opens’Pray for us‘(Sony Pictures), horror film that tells the story of Alice, a young woman with a hearing impairment who, after a supposed visit from the Virgin Mary, is inexplicably able to listen, speak and heal the sick. As word spreads and people from all over the world flock to witness the miracles, a discredited journalist, hoping to revive his career, visits the small New England town to investigate.

Finally, after countless delays finally arrives’Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna‘(Selected Vision), a new installment in the saga in which, ten years after his first meeting with Agumon, Tai discovers that when a chosen child reaches adulthood, his Digimon ceases to exist.

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Director: Tomohisa Taguchi

Screenplay: Akatsuki Yamatoya

Cast: Junya Enoki, Natsuki Hanae, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Mao Ichimichi, Junya Ikeda, Miwa Matsumoto, Suzuko Mimori, Chika Sakamoto, Takahiro Sakurai, Atori Shigematsu, Junko Takeuchi, Mutsumi Tamura, Yu Hitka Tokumguidachi, Mayumi Yachiidachi

Plot: Ten years after his first meeting with Agumon, Tai discovers that when a chosen child reaches adulthood, his Digimon ceases to exist … If he does not fight, Tai will lose his friends, but if he does he will have to say goodbye to a partner. that he thought I would always be by his side. What will be the response of the bond between Tai and Agumon in the face of this inevitable fate?

‘The horizon’

Genre: Drama

Director: Delphine Lehericey

Guin: Joanne Giger, Roland Buti

Cast: Luc Bruchez, Clmence Posy, Laetitia Casta, Fred Hotier, Patrick Descamps, Thibaut Evrard, Michal Bier, Guillaume Lemarre, Lisa Harder

Plot: Summer 1976. Europe is going through a relentless heat wave and one of the worst droughts in its history. On his parents’ farm, Gus (13) spends his holidays reading comics, helping his father, who has invested all his savings in a modern battery-powered chicken coop, and running free with Mado, the village’s wild boy. But slowly around her, her familiar and reassuring universe begins to crack under the heat … Her mother, always in a tender and kind presence, begins to drift away, spending more and more time with the mesmerizing Ccile, while her father lies down. found alone to fight the ravages of the drought. Witness the destruction of his family nu …

‘The United States against Billie Holiday’

Genre: Biography, Drama, Musical

Director: Lee Daniels

Screenplay: Lee Daniels, Suzan-Lori Parks

Cast: Andra Day, Trevante Rhodes, Natasha Lyonne, Garrett Hedlund, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Leslie Jordan, Miss Lawrence, Dusan Dukic, Erik LaRay Harvey, Koumba Ball, Kate MacLellan, Kwasi Songui, Adriane Lenox, Letitia Brookes, Tyler James Williams

Plot: Film that focuses on the mythical figure of Billie Holiday, one of the greatest jazz singers of all time, and her stormy relationship with fame, addiction, love, political activism or the FBI.

‘This love is from another planet’

Genre: Comedy

Director: Daniel Diosdado

Guin: Ezekiel Montes, Cristina Hernndez-Carrillo de la Higuera

Cast: Elena Martnez, Kaco Forns, Susana Cruzado, Paul Lapidus, Cachito Noguera, lvaro Prez

Plot: Ivn, a young businessman, decides to propose to his girlfriend Natalia, with whom he has only been dating for a few months. She, a creative and intelligent artist, is willing to say yes, but on one condition: she must first meet her family and get their approval from them. Ivn and Natalia travel to a small town to make the presentations, but there are surprises. Ivn will have to fight all kinds of setbacks to come to the conclusion that, after all, we are all a little crazy.

‘Pray for us’

Genre: Horror

Director: Evan Spiliotopoulos

Guin: Evan Spiliotopoulos

Cast: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Cary Elwes, William Sadler, Cricket Brown, Katie Aselton, Christine Adams, Celeste Oliva, Diogo Morgado, Janelle Feigley, Marina Mazepa, Bates Wilder, Gisela Chipe, Kiara Pichardo, Bill Thorpe, Dustin Tucker, Danny Corbo , Rob Lvesque, Kevin Fennessy, Cassidy Neal, Kevin Daigneault, Julia Bechler, Nate Luis Silva, Jeff Bouffard, Hannah Jane Doyon, Derek Mellor, Sonny Corbo, Mike Wendt, JJ Wright, Alexander M. Akerblom, Stephen O’Neil Martin, Mere Davis, Maximo Duran, Ian Dylan Hunt, Catherine Hunter, Elbert Kim, Adrian M. Mompoint

Plot: ‘Pray for us’ tells the story of Alice, a young woman with hearing impairment who, after a supposed visitation from the Virgin Mary, is inexplicably able to listen, speak and heal the sick. As word spreads and people from all over the world flock to witness the miracles, a discredited journalist (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), hoping to revive his career, visits the small New England town to investigate. When terrifying events start to happen everywhere, he begins to question whether these phenomena are the work of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister.

‘The last spring’

Genre: Drama

Director: Isabel Lamberti

Screenplay: Isabel Lamberti, Lenina Ungari

Cast: David Gabarre Jimnez, Agustina Mendoza Gabarre, Davd Gabarre Mendoza, ngelo Gabarre Mendoza, Mara Duro Rego, David Gabarre Duro, Isabel Gabarre Mendoza, Angelines Gabarre Mendoza, Alejandro Gabarre Mendoza

Plot: The Gabarre-Mendoza family celebrates their grandson’s birthday when a police inspection interrupts the celebration. In Caada Real, a shanty town on the outskirts of Madrid, tensions arise between the authorities and the neighbors, as the land has been sold and families are forced to abandon the houses that they have built themselves. Meanwhile, the mother, Agustina, goes from being a very happy woman to living tormented by fear; the father, David, a hard-working scrap metal dealer, tries to find a solution, but the bureaucracy of the system fails them. Meanwhile, the youngest members of the family – David Jr., daughter-in-law and teenage mother Mara, and young Alexander – fought …

‘I girl’

Genre: Drama

Director: Natural Arpajou

Guin: Natural Arpajou

Cast: Esteban Lamothe, Andrea Carballo, Huenu Paz Paredes, Emiliano Carrazzone, Bimbo Godoy, Mariano Gonzlez, Marina Glezer

Plot: Armona is a little girl who lives with her parents. They do not fit the traditional definition of family and live in a cabin in southern Argentina without electricity, gas or running water. They are critical of the capitalist system, the shit of the city and the socially established precepts. Thus, the girl tries to live her childhood calm and happy but at the same time she doubts, suffers and feels endless abandonments and needs. His cry for help seems to be directed beyond or even into outer space.