The Banda El Recodo launched through digital platforms its Vlogpodcast El Show de la R to talk about journeys and anecdotes never told, and it also had as actress, producer and producer Carmen Salinas.

In this first episode called If the bus spoke, the members Oscar Álvarez, Abel Moreno, Gustavo Pimentel, Geovanni Mondragón and the main driver Alfonso Lizárraga shared from their homes experiences and confessions lived above the band’s truck, a vehicle that all of them considered their Second home.

“Now we get on the podcast boat, we are the first group of Mexican regional to have a program of this concept, we are not announcers, nor drivers, we are simply musicians and what we want we try to make this difficult situation for which we we are going through, “Poncho Lizárraga said in a statement.

This new proposal for “The mother of all bands” is an entertainment space that will have several broadcasts, with special guests and different sections, which can be seen and heard through the YouTube and Spotify portals; Likewise, the first personality that was with the Sinaloans was Carmen Salinas, who was received with great applause and who was called: “The mother of all the artisteada.”

The producer of Aventurera thanked the invitation and expressed the affection that she has always had towards El Recodo, because in each of its members, she remembers her son Pedro Plascencia with pleasure, who was a great musician. “I love you all and love you as if you were my children,” he said.

The next guest was sexologist Eugenia Flores, who, in a direct and fun way, gave advice to satisfy the couple, also spoke about the way parents have to talk about sex with their children.

In El show de la R there will also be live music and this time, the singer Geovanni Mondragón sang the song Best of All with a backing track. Every Friday, starting at 10:00 at night (CDMX), Banda El Recodo fans will be able to follow these transmissions on the referred platforms, the following guests for the second chapter have not yet been confirmed.

