Although we have to be locked up at home because of the Coronavirus, there are not a few who continue to do their work from their homes, so they continue to wait for the weekend like May water to be able to disconnect a little from all the bustle. And since it is time to be at home, what better remedy to pass the time than seeing what the main streaming platforms offer us. These are the best movies and premiere series to watch on Netflix, HBO Spain, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Spain during the weekend of April 17, 2020.

If you sign up now at Disney + you will enjoy a 15% discount on your annual subscription, which comes out to about € 5.80 per month, a very good price.

We start with best Netflix releases with little to highlight. At least in the series section, since in movies we highlight some titles like Sergio, a movie starring Wagner Moura and Ana de Armas in which tells the true story of the Brazilian diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello, one of those affected by the terrible bombing of the Canal Hotel shortly after the invasion of Iraq by American troops.

Another of the best premiere films on Netflix is ​​Legacy in the Bones, the second installment of the Dolores Redondo Baztan Trilogy starring Marta Etura. On this occasion, he places us a year after the events of The Invisible Guardian (a movie also available on Netflix, by the way), where Inspector Amaia Salazar will have to deal with the mysterious case of the suicide of prisoners who leave the word Tarttalo written on the wall of their cells, referring to a mythological creature. Here you can read our review of Legacy in the bones.

We arrived at best premiere series on HBO Spain with the premiere of Killing Eve season 3. Starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, The series revolves around two highly intelligent women, one of whom is a serial killer and the other a security agent.. The two face each other in a large-scale pursuit. This was our criticism of episode 1×01 of Killing Eve.

What HBO series are worth watching? We have thoroughly investigated the catalog to collect the best series from HBO Spain

As for the Featured HBO Spain Premiere Movies we have Carol, a romantic drama starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara whose plot revolves around Therese Belivet, a shop assistant in Manhattan in the 1950s whose life will change when she meets Carol Aird, a woman of great class. Between them the passion will arise and they will begin a rather taboo romance in the times in which they live.

Between the best premieres of Amazon Prime Video worth noting Bosch season 6, an interesting police series starring Titus Welliver whose central axis is Harry Bosch, a homicide detective in the Hollywood Division of Los Angeles who is quite astute in solving the most complex cases.

These are the definitive applications to find a series or movie when you don’t know what to see, as well as to find out if it’s on your platforms.

In the best new movies from Disney Plus Spain We have Carlitos and Snoopy: The Peanuts Movie, an animated feature film made in 2015 based on the popular Charles Schulz comics. On this occasion, both protagonists will live different adventures. On the one hand, Snoopy will embark on a mission through the air to face the Red Baron, his arch enemy. On the other hand, Carlitos will fall in love with his new neighbor, something that will pose a challenge to someone as shy and insecure as he is.

Here we end our review of the best premiere series and movies on Netflix, HBO Spain, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Spain to watch on the weekend of April 17. Although these are not particularly outstanding news compared to other weeks, they will make the weekend a little more enjoyable and entertaining.

.