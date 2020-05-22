         Premiere of Vivarium, Cats, JoJo Rabbit, and sales in the collections of Mission: Impossible and Harry Potter: the offers of iTunes

We release a new section in Applesfera in which we collect iTunes store releases and movie deals, which can be played on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple TV, Fire TV and compatible TVs with the Apple TV and AirPlay application.

Movie premieres on iTunes

The curse: at the beginning of the year we could see in the cinemas a kind of “semi-reboot” of the film series ‘The Grudge’ (better known in our country as El grito), based on the classic Japanese horror film Ju -on: The Grudge. In ‘The Curse’, a vengeful spirit curses all the people who enter the haunted house he inhabits, causing them a horrible death. Its price is 13.99 euros.

Until the wedding separates us: This comedy with a Spanish label has a cast of well-known actors such as Belén Cuesta, Adrián Lastra, Antonio Resines, Ernesto Sevilla and Malena Alterio. It tells the story of Marina, a wedding planner who knows Carlos, with whom she has an affair, and who in turn is the boyfriend of Alexia, an old childhood friend of Marina’s. Marina will finish without eating or drinking it preparing her wedding. Available for 6.99 euros.

Vivarium: Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg, in the roles of Gemma and Tom, are two young men who decide to take the step of looking for a new house in which to live. After going to a mysterious real estate and being attended by a strange sales agent, they end up in the Yonder urbanization, a labyrinthine place where all the houses are the same and from which they will try to escape. At 6.99 euros on iTunes.

Cats: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s well-known musical based on T.S.’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats’ poems Eliot made the leap to the big screen in late 2019 with a cast full of faces known as Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson or Idris Elba. Hardly criticized by the media for special effects, it may become a new cult classic. The story follows the Jellicles Cat Tribe overnight to celebrate the “Jellicle Choice”, with the goal of knowing which cat will ascend to Heaviside and return to a new life. If you did not have the opportunity to see it, it is now on iTunes for 11.99 euros.

JoJo Rabbit: at the 92nd Oscars, ‘JoJo Rabbit’ won the best screenplay statuette adapted for a film that tells how Johannes “JoJo” Betzler, a boy who lives in Nazi Germany during World War II and who has as an imaginary friend to Adolf, a fun version of Adolf Hitler. With a cast led by Roman Griffin, Scarlet Johansson, Alfie Allen, Rebel Wilson and Taika Waititi himself, it is available for € 13.99.

Letters to Roxane: From the hand of France comes “Letters to Roxane”, a film set in Paris in 1897, in the heart of the Belle Époque. Edmond Rostand is a playwright who is making a name for himself for his work, but who, considering that nothing he has written is good enough, ends up with a creative block. After meeting one of the best actors of the moment, he promises to premiere his new work in three weeks, although it only has the title: ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’. Its price is 6.99 euros.

The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle: Based on the character Doctor Dolittle and the adventures recounted in the book ‘Doctor Dolittle’s Travels’, in this movie Robert Downey Jr. plays the peculiar character in a cast completed by Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen and voices of celebrities like John Dinner, Marion Cotillard, Selena Gomez or Tom Holland. Dolittle is a veterinarian who has the ability to communicate with animals. For 11.99 euros.

Movie sales on iTunes

Complete Harry Potter Collection: In this pack we have the eight films by the best-known magician boy in literature and cinema. A must for Potterheads, now for 49.99 euros 39.92 euros.

Harry Potter Complete Collection

Predator Collection– This collection contains four movies from the Predator saga (Predator, Predator 2, Predators, and Predator, from 2018). In them, the creatures are dedicated to traveling through the galaxy hunting all living beings that pose a challenge against them. If you are a fan, it is available for 29.99 euros 22.96 euros.

Raw: This French film is not suitable for the most sensitive stomachs. Directed by Julia Ducournau, it tells how Justine, a 16-year-old girl, decides to follow in her family’s footsteps by being a vegetarian and entering veterinary school. During the first week, and after spending a hazing, Justine will begin to know his true nature: he is a cannibal. Reduced to 8.99 euros 3.99 euros.

Adrift: The story told in this movie is based on a real event, and tells how a young couple, Tami Oldham (Shailene Woodley) and Richard (Sam Claflin), end up adrift with the broken sailboat after a great storm in the middle of the ocean. For 16.99 euros 2.49 euros.

The founder: If you’ve ever wondered how the McDonald’s fast food chain came about, the movie ‘The Founder’ tells the true story of how Ray Kroc, an Illinois vendor, met brothers Mac and Dick McDonald, both of whom owned a burger joint in California. Also very lowered to 16.99 euros 2.49 euros.

The sacrifice of a sacred deer: Controversial Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos gained recognition in 2009 with his movie ‘Canine’, and with ‘The Sacrifice of a Sacred Deer’ also gained notoriety again thanks to a dark story in which Steven Murphy, a cardiovascular surgeon, befriends with a young orphan of 16 years whom he protects, but soon he will realize the boy’s second intentions that will endanger his family. A psychological horror story for 16.99 euros 2.49 euros.

Moonlight: This film was awarded the Oscar for best film at the gala of the year 2017. Divided into three acts, it tells the story of Chiron, a boy who lives in a troubled Miami suburb where fighting and drugs are frequent. , and its growth, going through adolescence until reaching adulthood. Now for 16.99 euros 2.49 euros.

X-Men Collection: This pack includes nine installments of the X-Men superhero movie saga, which also includes those belonging to the character of Wolverine. Available for 59.99 euros 52.91 euros.

Mission Collection: Impossible– The action movie saga starring Tom Cruise is assembled in this collection of six movies. Fans of agent Ethan Hunt can get it for € 44.99 € 39.99.

More offers?

Listen to your favorite songs with Apple Music, Apple’s subscription music service compatible with iPhone, iPad and Mac, now with a three-month free trial. Then only 9.99 euros a month.

Amazon Prime You will enjoy faster shipments for 36 euros a year, with a 30-day free trial.

Access original Amazon Prime Video series, film and documentary productions with the free trial month.

60 days free of Kindle Unlimited, a million titles accessible from a Kindle reader or with the Kindle app on an iPhone or iPad. You can try it free for two months, saving us 19.98 euros.

Amazon Music Unlimited, millions of songs free for 90 days.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of all the news from the Apple world and the offers of Applesfera Selección on our Twitter and Facebook profiles. Note: some of the links published here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by brands or by stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Share



Premiere of Vivarium, Cats, JoJo Rabbit, and sales in the collections of Mission: Impossible and Harry Potter: the offers of iTunes