Bad Boys For Life: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return to the skin of detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett after the last installment released in 2003 with Bad Boys For Life, in a story in which they will have to face Armando Armas, boss of a drug cartel. Available on iTunes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for € 13.99.

Underwater: Kristen Stewart (Charlie’s Angels, Twilight Saga) stars as Norah, a crew of a six-member crew who is trapped in a facility deep in the ocean by a major quake. To save themselves, they will have to move to another platform, but on the way they will see the faces with a deadly sea creature that will try to hunt them down. With Dolby Vision on iTunes for 13.99 euros.

Discovering Anna Frank: Side stories: One of the most important stories related to Nazism during World War II is the Diary of Anna Frank. Now Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren unravels this story by pairing it with those of five other teenage Holocaust survivors. A documentary with a price of 6.99 euros.

Dark waters: Mark Ruffalo (The Avengers) is a relentless lawyer investigating a dark secret that links mysterious deaths with one of the world’s largest corporations. In 4K HDR for 11.99 euros.

Under the same skin: Sam sees his life turned upside down when his girlfriend is killed by the Bulgarian mafia. However, three years later, already living in Paris to try to remake his life, he sees a woman very similar to her in a movie, and since then he will try to clarify this mystery. For 11.99 euros.

ET the alien– Steven Spielberg’s Family-Friendly Classic is one of those movies that everyone should see at least once in a lifetime. If it is one of your favorites, now you can get it for 9.99 euros 4.99 euros.

The Young Billionaires Club: Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Taron Egerton, Emma Roberts, Suki Waterhouse, and Billie Lourd are part of this live-action film that follows the story of Joe Hunt and Dean Karney, two friends who convinced their former classmates at Harvard to Create an investment fund to rise to the highest echelon of Los Angeles society in the 1980s. Available for 9.99 euros 4.99 euros.

The SK1 case: 1991. Paris. Franck Magne joins the homicide department just as the brutal murder of a young woman occurs. Although at first it appears to be no more than that, a murder, you will soon realize that you are facing a fearsome serial killer. Reduced to 9.99 euros 3.99 euros.

Aliens vs. Collection Predator: Two of the most fearsome creatures in fiction face each other in these two films to demonstrate which of the two is the most effective and brutal hunter. For 12.99 euros 9.98 euros.

The death Race: Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson and Natalie Martinez put themselves under the command of Paul W.S. Anderson in this action-adventure feature film in which speed racing champion Jensen Arnes (Statham) is imprisoned for the murder of his family. As a result, he is forced to confront the country’s most violent criminals in a brutal televised car race. For lovers of the genre, for 7.99 euros 4.99 euros.

Girls plan: Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, and Tiffany Haddish star in this comedy in which four lifelong friends travel to New Orleans to attend the Annual Essence festival: drunkenness, trouble, and humor to re-tighten the bonds of friendship. . At 8.99 euros 4.99 euros.

Blackhat – Threat on the Net: Chris Hemsworth (Thor in Marvel Movies) ventures into a world led by cybercrime in which he must keep track of a network of criminals that operates on the Internet and whose tentacles go from Los Angeles to Jakarta, passing through Hong Kong . On offer for 7.99 euros 3.99 euros.

The werewolf: One of the most mythical creatures in cinema has its place in The Wolf Man, a film with Benicio Del Toro, Anthony Hopkins and Emily Blunt. Talbot, upon returning home, learns that a brutal, bloodthirsty being has killed many peasants, and that a curse turns his victims into werewolves on full moon nights. Only 7.99 euros 3.99 euros.

