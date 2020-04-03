LOS ANGELES, Apr 2 (.) – The release of the highly anticipated sequel to the film “Top Gun” moved to December, Paramount Pictures, the latest film industry delay caused by the coronavirus epidemic, said Thursday.

The world premiere in theaters of “Top Gun: Maverick,” starring Tom Cruise, was scheduled for June 24, more than 30 years after the release of the original film that launched his career as an action movie star.

The postponement to December 23 was the latest in a series of commercial films including the new James Bond movie “Never Say Die” and Disney’s “Mulan,” because the coronavirus caused the closing of theaters in the United States, much of Europe and Asia.

“Top Gun: Maverick” picks up decades after the 1986 box office hit and features actor Miles Teller as the son of pilot Goose, played by Anthony Edwards, who dies during a training exercise in the first film.

Most of the great movies from the lucrative summer season in North America have been postponed. But Hollywood studios expect theaters to reopen and audiences to return to theaters in late summer.

Paramount said Thursday that the animated movie “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” which was slated to open in May, will be released on July 31.

Warner Bros’ “Wonder Woman 1984” was also rescheduled from June to August 14.

(Report by Jill Serjeant and Lisa Richwine. Edited in Spanish by Lucila Sigal)