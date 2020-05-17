A midfielder who joined the victorious team of “Menudos do Morumbi” in the 1980s, Silas debuted as a professional in the Sao Paulo 36 years ago. The 18-year-old’s first game was timid, but the good performances and titles won over time turned him into an idol of the Tricolor.

On May 17, 1984, São Paulo was defeated 1-0 by Atlético-MG, in Pacaembu, in a match valid for the Heleno Nunes Tournament. After two years in the club’s youth ranks, Silas debuted at Tricolor when he replaced also half Pianelli.

Even with little time in the professional team, Silas was a key player in one of the most striking teams in the history of São Paulo, the “Menudos do Morumbi”. The team led by coach Cilinho conquered the tricolor crowd with their engaging style of play, bringing together revelations such as Muller, Sídnei and Silas himself, with established players such as Falcão and Pita, in addition to having the attacker Careca as a reference in the attack.

Silas was part of the “Menudos do Morumbi”, a remarkable team from São Paulo in the 80s

Silas’ first title came in his second year as a professional. Facing a Morumbi with more than 100 thousand fans, São Paulo beat Portuguesa by 2 to 1 and became champion of the 1985 Paulista Championship. In the first leg of the decision, Tricolor had already won by 3 to 1. Silas was in both matches.

In 1986, Silas participated in the exciting achievement of the Brazilian Championship. In Campinas, the midfielder’s homeland, São Paulo drew 3-3 with Guarani, in a breathtaking final, and was champion on penalties. That year, Silas would still be called up by the Brazilian team for the first time and would be part of the team that disputed the World Cup in Mexico.

The third and last conquest of Silas with the shirt of São Paulo was the 1987 Paulista Championship. Once again, the midfielder was the starter in the two games of the decision and saw Tricolor overcome rival Corinthians and keep the cup. In August 1988, it was negotiated with Sporting-POR. Eleven years later, he returned to Morumbi, but in a short passage. In total, there were 170 games and 35 goals with the red, black and white cloak.

Sports Gazette





.