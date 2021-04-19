Premiere of “Luis Miguel, the series” The fans are anxious!

Premiere time for “Luis Miguel, the series” on Netflix! | Instagram

On this occasion we will give you all the information so as not to miss the official premiere of the second installment of the Serie of the famous Mexican singer, Luis Miguel, a premiere that is expected by millions of people.

Finally, after so much waiting, one of the most anticipated days for Luis Miguel fans arrived, since the second season of his series on the streaming service Netflix It will arrive this Sunday and promises more moments.

After a 2020 complicated by the health contingency that forced them to delay their filming, they returned last September with strict safety and hygiene protocols and everything is ready to continue witnessing the singer’s story.

It is worth mentioning that last Friday, April 16, the virtual premiere was held for all fans, with the presence of the protagonist, Diego Boneta, who declared:

I began to prepare a year before the first season begins to record because I believe that with Luis Miguel, reality really surpasses fiction in his life. Yes there is some imagination when creating the Luis Miguel that nobody knows. I was able to talk to him several times and he shared certain things that he told me: Diego, this is nothing more for you.

As mentioned above, for this second part we will have new faces: Macarena Achaga (Michelle), Fernando Guallar (Mauricio Ambrosi), Pablo Cruz Guerrero (Patricio Robles), Juan Ignacio Cane (José Pérez), Teresa Ruiz (Azucena), Valery Sais (young Michelle) and Axel Llunas (young Sergio Basteri).

In addition to those we already know, such as Camila Sodi (Erika Camil), Cesar Bordón (Hugo López) and Juan Pablo Zurita (Alejandro Basteri).

In this second season we will see Luismi during the 90s and early 2000s, where his career already has a bigger impact in Latin America.

Beyond continuing to see him shine in music, his personal side also begins to gain ground in a new stage of his life: the disappearance of his mother, the scarce bond with his daughter Michelle, and health problems.

What time does the second season of Luis Miguel, the series premiere on Netflix? United States: 8:00 PM (ET) / 5:00 PM (PT) Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua: 6:00 PM Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Ecuador: 7:00 PM Chile, Bolivia, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic: 8:00 PM Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay: 9:00 PM Spain: 02:00 AM (Monday)

On the other hand, actor Diego Boneta, who played Luis Miguel in the official series that was launched on Netflix, earned a real fortune for acting in the first season.

As you may know, Luis Miguel is one of the most recognized Spanish-speaking singer-songwriters in the world.

Thanks to the success it has acquired, musicians from all over America have had an easier time entering the international market.

It is worth mentioning that throughout his career he has played with artists such as Michael Jackson, Celine Dion and Frank Sinatra, among others.

However, of course, he has not only captured the public for his talent on stage but also for the life he has led from a very young age.

The childhood and adolescence of the ‘Sol de México’ has been extremely complicated: he had to deal with the demands of his father Luisito Rey and also with the disappearance of his mother Marcela Basteri.

What was known about the latter is that she traveled to Madrid in 1986 to meet her husband and that the singer looked for her everywhere, although she never revealed the details of the report, so it is a mystery.

Yes, the truth is that Luis Miguel has had the life of a movie and it is for that reason that the Netflix platform saw the opportunity to do a great business and offered him the possibility of making a series about his life.

The musician agreed to tell part of his story, in exchange for a millionaire sum, which is around 15 million dollars, and decided to make several revelations.

The actor Diego Boneta was very demanding when negotiating with Netflix to define his salary and according to what the El Tiempo news site claimed, the actor earned between $ 100,000 and $ 175,000 for the first season for playing the role of Luis Michael.