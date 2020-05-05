The film “In the Heights”, based on the musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will hit theaters in June 2021 after its release scheduled for June this year was suspended in late March due to the global coronavirus crisis that keeps rooms closed.

Thus, the new Warner Bros. studio plan for this film is for it to land on the big screen on June 18, 2021, practically a year after its first release date, which was June 26, 2020.

“In the Heights” will meet next year with an unexpected but also confirmed competition: that of the sequel to “Venom”, which under the title “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” will be presented on June 25, 2021 instead of October 2, 2020.

All these changes in the release schedule are part of an endless domino effect in Hollywood that, due to the closing of theaters and the stoppage of all productions by the coronavirus, has led to numerous delays in film releases.

The list of major projects that have been affected by these postponements includes such films as “No Time to Die” (James Bond), “F9” (“Fast & Furious”), “Mulan”, “Black Widow”, “Top Gun Maverick “,” Wonder Woman 1984 “,” Soul “,” Ghostbusters: Afterlife “,” A Quiet Place Part II “or” The Batman “.

The film version of “In the Heights” has in its cast Lin-Manuel Miranda accompanied by Anthony Ramos, Rita Moreno, Melissa Barrera and Corey Hawkins, among others.

Jon M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”, 2019) directed this film with a lot of Latin flavor that focuses on the lives and dilemmas of a group of Hispanics in the New York neighborhood of Washington Heights.

“In the Heights” was originally supported by The Weinstein Company, but, after the collapse of the company due to multiple sexual assault allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein (who was already convicted this year), the rights of “In the Heights” were acquired in May 2018 by the Warner Bros studio.

