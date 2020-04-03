In recent days we have heard several news related to the premieres that will come to Apple TV +, and since we are at home we can take the opportunity to catch up with the news of Apple’s video streaming service. So without further ado, welcome to a new roundup of the latest Apple TV +.

Premiere of ‘Home Before Dark’

We start this list of news with the official premiere of ‘Home Before Dark’, the new original series of Apple TV + that opens from today April 1. This new production from the apple company is about a family that has to move to live in the town where the father was born. There they will find With an unsolved crime that everyone tried to hide. Before its debut, Apple has already confirmed that there will be a second season.

In the video that we share, you can see the behind the scenes of this series, inspired by the report of a true nine-year-old journalist. The series has been created and produced by Jon M. Chu and producers Dana Fox and Dara Resnik; In addition, it was written by Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner.

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth

The company also released a trailer for its upcoming animated film ‘Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth’ this week, a production that takes a tour of planet Earth. This tape is an adaptation of the best-selling children’s book by Oliver Jeffers and narrated by Meryl Streep. All Apple TV + users will be able to watch it from April 17.

New trailer for ‘Trying’

Apple released in the last hours the official preview of the British comedy series “Trying”, which will be available for all Apple TV + users from May 1. Starring Rafe Spall and Esther Smith, ‘Trying’ is a new comedy series about adult life, settling down, and finding someone to love.

This new series, which comes from BBC Studios and was written by Andy Wolton, will be the UK’s first original series to debut in the streaming service of the Cupertino firm.

New video of The Helpsters and Ne-Yo

Finally, this last week Apple published a new video of the characters from its children’s series ‘The Helpsters’ in the company of the artist Ne-Yo, where they all do a dance on directionality together. This is a pretty cute and entertaining clip to teach the little ones everything related to orientation.

