Releases on iTunes

Fantasy Island

Lucy Hale (Little Liars) comes with more people to Mr. Roarke’s luxurious and remote tropical resort, a place where guests’ dreams come true. However, soon guests’ fantasies turn into nightmares, so they will have to find out what is the mystery behind the island. It is an adaptation of a famous television program broadcast during the 70s. On iTunes in 4K and Dolby Vision for 13.99 euros.

Speed ​​kills

Based on real events, Don Aronow, a billionaire who made his fortune with motorboats in which transported tons of cocaine to Miami. In the cast we meet John Travolta and Kellan Lutz. Buy it for 9.99 euros.

Time trial crime

Time trial crime tells the story of a policeman whose entire family has died, allegedly, at the hands of a murderer. However, in a mysterious way he receives the call from his niece, which makes him fall into a spiral of paranoia not knowing if he has gone crazy or is it a ghost. The agent will be seen back in a series of time travel that will let you know the truth about the case and rewrite history. Get her for 11.99 euros.

Britt-Marie’s new life

Britt-Marie is a 63-year-old woman who has just left her husband with whom she has spent 40 years of her life and left her obligations as a housewife to train Borg’s young soccer team, a small Swedish town. A comedy available on iTunes for 6.99 euros.

Flying together

This French feature film that mixes adventure with drama tells the story of Christian, a scientist specialized in wild geese and their migration processes. Her son, who is a teenager whose greatest hobby is playing video games, refuses to spend a vacation with his father in the middle of nature. However, father and son will join in an incredible adventure in which they will try to save an endangered species uploaded on an ultralight. It is based on a real story. Be part of the adventure for 11.99 euros.

Sales on iTunes

Fellows

This American comedy follows Billy (Vince Vaughn) and Nick (Owen Wilson), two commercials who have lost their jobs and blame it on their failure to adapt to new technologies. It is then that they decide to make a radical change to their lives and look for a job in the most popular company on the Internet: Google. After getting a job as an intern, they will have to do with twenty-something bright men and university students who are much smarter than they are. Reduced to 11.99 euros 3.99 euros.

John Wick: blood covenant

The John Wick sequel (Another Day to Kill) puts Keanu Reeves in the shoes of John Wick, the legendary assassin who is forced out of retirement by a former partner he plans to obtain control of a mysterious international group of assassins. Available for 7.99 euros 3.99 euros.

Interstellar

Christopher Nolan caused a sensation again with his film Interstellar in 2014 in which a group of explorers led by pilot Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) and scientist Amelia (Anne Hathaway) undertake a mission to travel beyond our galaxy and discover a planet in another that can guarantee the future of the human race. In 4K and Dolby Vision reduced to 10.99 euros.

All the money in the world

The year is 1973 and John Paul . III is kidnapped in the streets of Rome. The captors ask for 17 million dollars for their freedom. At that time, his mother will begin a desperate fight to get the young man’s grandfather, an oil magnate, one of the richest men in the world, to pay the ransom. Refusing to do so, he will depend on dealer Fletcher Chace (Mark Wahlberg) to try to rescue him. A super offer for 16.99 euros 2.49 euros.

Mile 22

James Silva (Mark Wahlberg) is an experienced CIA agent who is sent to a country suspected of illegal nuclear activity. Silva will be charged with the mission of escort Officer Li from the US embassy, to which he has gone to exchange information on stolen radioactive material in exchange for security in the United States, to a landing strip 22 miles away (about 35 kilometers). Action and adventure also at a great price of 16.99 euros 2.49 euros.

Thieves game

An experienced group of thieves plans their final big heist: steal the $ 120 million from the Los Angeles Federal Reserve Bank that goes into circulation every day. However, the most feared brigade in the city will not make it easy for you if you are ‘The Great Nick’ (Gerard Butler) in command. Another of very lowered action to 16.99 euros 2.49 euros.

