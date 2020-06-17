The day has come! After its announcement in February, all fans were looking forward to the arrival of the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass. The first content pack, under the name of Armor Island, received a specific date just a few weeks ago. Today, after the Pokémon Presents presentation, this new area opens its doors to Galar trainers. It’s time for new adventures!

Pokemon Sword and Shield: Isle of Armor

During the video, Tsunekazu Ishihara showed us a new trailer for this expansion, where we access a new « open area »: ​​the Isle of Armor. There, we will join a Pokémon Dojo to train and become friends with Kubfu, the mysterious and combative legendary Pokémon. There are still many details that are not known about this expansion, but it is the ideal opportunity to discover them little by little and share the experience with other players.

As a special celebration for this launch, Ishihara has announced a special event in which we can get the singular Pokémon Zeraora through Dinamax Raids. Since June 17 to June 28, this creature will appear in the Raid Nests prepared for combat. We won’t be able to capture these Zeraora, but if players around the world manage to defeat Zeraora a million times, all players will receive a multi-colored Zeraora for free through the Pokémon HOME app. It is important to note that it is not necessary to buy the Expansion Pass in order to participate in Zemax’s Dinamax Raids. The only requirement to receive these gifts is to have transferred a Pokémon from Pokémon Sword and Shield to Pokémon HOME.

New adventures, new battles, and many familiar faces await you on the Isle of Pokemon Sword and Shield Armor. Do you accept the challenge?

