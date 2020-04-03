With the Premier League Paralyzed and with no return date at the moment, despite the many scenarios that are being faced these days, English clubs are also studying ways for the common good that are within their reach. According to the Daily Mail, clubs like the Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are in talks with him National Health Service (NHS) to study how they can contribute their grain of sand so that the UK combat the coronavirus crisis. One of the study points would be to transfer the facilities of their stadiums to serve as emergency hospitals.

According to the Etihad Stadium is already being used by nurses English to take training courses to improve their benefits to those infected. At the moment, Old Trafford It has not yet taken action but they are still in talks with the NHS to know how both its facilities and the surroundings of the stadium could be used. The Theater of Dreams, more specifically its parking area behind the stadium, could be converted into a field hospital.

Citizen leaders have held meetings with providers of medical supplies for any interaction in this regard. In fact, the Etihad was discarded to be used as an emergency hospital, since the Manchester Central, a city exhibition center for this. Another study being carried out around the stadium of the Manchester City would be like kindergarten for the children of toilets, both nurses and doctors who need it. It is also planned to enable an area of ​​the stadium to store essential food items for health personnel in the area, so that they do not have to buy in supermarkets.

In the case of Chelsea, In London, the club has already donated one of its hotels, the Millennium and Copthorne Hotels, for accommodation of medical personnel who need it. At the moment it is in negotiations to transfer other facilities that they have to the west of the city and leaves open the possibility of conditioning Stamford Bridge. North of the city, the Arsenal It has also allowed the infrastructures of the Emirates Stadium. He Tottenham, another London club, has transformed the underground car parks below its new stadium into a coronavirus testing and testing center.

This Thursday, the UK was rapidly approaching the 3,000 deceased as a result of the pandemic with the highest record of these: 569 in one day. At the moment, the Premier League He studies how to resume the competition but the procedures carried out by the clubs giving up their facilities suggests that it is in the background. In fact, the last scenario contemplated would be with competition outside the country, in China.