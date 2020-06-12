Players in the Premier League will not have to wear face masks when they arrive at stadiums, locker rooms or on the bench when competition resumes next week, after 100 days of the season suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The clubs agreed on Thursday the game day protocols, which establish dividing the stadiums into three zones: red, yellow and green. This in order to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. The matches will be played without fans, so access to the stadiums will be limited to 300 people who will take their temperature upon entering.

The ball will roll again on Wednesday, when Aston Villa will be home to Sheffield United and Arsenal will then visit Manchester City.

Only 110 people will be allowed to be in the red zones around the court, and they will need to have had a negative COVID-19 result in the previous five days, as part of a barcoded medical passport that will be inspected before entering . This requirement is for players, coaches, the medical team, referees, and the staff in charge of video arbitration technology.

A scene that was customary at the Bundesliga restart last month was seeing the deputies and coaching staff wearing face masks, but this week they removed the rule and the Premier League will take the same relaxed approach.

Players will have to maintain social distance when they can – two meters away – in the locker room, on the field, during warm-up and at goal celebrations.

Teams were encouraged to travel in England the same day – ideally by plane – instead of staying in hotels. However, the hotels may be used by the teams, although they are closed to the general public except for essential workers.

In some cases the teams will arrive at the stadiums on two buses to maintain social distance. As usual, the two teams will march through the same tunnel in unison to enter the field.

Players will keep their distance from the press. The yellow zone in the stadiums will include the media and executives, who will not require a coronavirus test, while the green zone is for the outer esplanade.