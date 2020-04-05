LIVERPOOL, England (AP) – English Premier League players rejected a club plan to cut their wages by 30% during the coronavirus pandemic, fueling a bitter public dispute.

The union maintains that the government would lose more than £ 200 million ($ 245 million) in taxes if the clubs’ proposal is approved.

“That would be detrimental to the NHS (National Health Service) and other government-funded services,” the Association of Professional Soccer Players (PFA) warned in a statement.

The PFA indicated that the £ 20 million to be awarded by the Premier League to the NHS represented a “welcome” figure.

“However, we believe it could be much higher,” he said.

The union’s radical stance came after more negotiations on Saturday with clubs and the league, and as Liverpool became the latest Premier team to defy the fury of politicians by using a government bailout plan. .

British government officials expressed concern over the stalemate in negotiations between the footballers and their clubs.

“People don’t want to see internal disputes in our national sport during a time of crisis,” Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, whose ministry covers sports, tweeted. “Soccer must do its part to show that sport understands the pressures faced by its lower-paid employees, communities and fans.”

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston on Friday asked the richest soccer league in the world to make sure that it “helps national efforts.”

But Liverpool, which leads the table by 25 points, followed Tottenham with the announcement that it would embrace the government plan and leave employees on leave, with the season suspended by the coronavirus pandemic.

Under Britain’s job retention plan implemented last month with the declaration of the pandemic stay-at-home order, leave employees can receive 80% of their wages from the government, up to £ 2,500 ($ 3,000). ) a month.

Liverpool said the employees it placed on leave will still receive 100% of their wages. And is that the club would add the remaining 20% ​​”to ensure that no staff member is financially disadvantaged.”

There have been criticisms of some clubs in the Premier, such as Tottenham and Newcastle, who are using the government program while still paying full wages to their players.

Liverpool stated that there is “a collective commitment at the highest levels of the club _ on and off the pitch _ with everyone who works for a solution.”

The Premier League season was suspended indefinitely on Friday.