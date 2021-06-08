Premier market values: Salah and Mané devalued, Emiliano of record

Several stars fall

All the Premier League players who do not participate in the Eurocup have received a new market value and this time the devaluations are clearly the majority with a total of 175. This is also the case for some of the championship stars such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Virgil van Dijk from Liverpool or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal. Among the big winners are Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester) and Arsenal exporter Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa).

“After a rather disappointing season for Liverpool that only changed at the last minute, Salah falls despite his good goalscoring figures. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is less likely that in the coming years more than 100 million euros will continue to be paid by professionals in their 30s, ”says Daniel Busch, Area Manager at Transfermarkt.co.uk, to illustrate the devaluation of the Egyptian from 110 million to 100 million euros.

Kane, Salah, De Bruyne: the most valuable players in the Premier League

35 Tanguy Ndombélé – Spurs – New market value: € 50 M

34 Christian Pulisic – Chelsea – € 50 M

33 Ferran Torres – Man City – € 50 M

32 Mason Greenwood – Man United – € 50 M

31 N’Golo Kanté – Chelsea – € 55 M

30 Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool – € 55 M (-15)

29 João Cancelo – Man City – € 55 M (+5)

28 James Maddison – Leicester – € 55 M (-5)

27 Youri Tielemans – Leicester – € 55 M

26 Richarlison – Everton – € 55 M (-5)

25 Alisson – Liverpool – € 60 M (-5)

24 Paul Pogba – Man United – € 60 M

23 Fabinho – Liverpool – € 60 M

22 Wilfred Ndidi – Leicester – € 60 M (+10)

21 Gabriel Jesus – Man City – € 60 M

20 Andrew Robertson – Liverpool – € 65 M (-5)

19 Jack Grealish – Aston Villa – € 65 M (+5)

18 Timo Werner – Chelsea – € 65 M

17 Declan Rice – West Ham – € 65 M (+5)

16 Bukayo Saka – Arsenal – € 65 M (+5)

15 Bernardo Silva – Man City – € 70 M

14 Rodri – Man City – € 70 M

13 Kai Havertz – Chelsea – € 70 M

12 Rúben Days – Man City – € 75 M (+5)

11 Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool – € 75 M (-25)

10 Mason Mount – Chelsea – € 75 M (+15)

9 Phil Foden – Man City – € 80 M (+10)

8 Sadio Mané – Liverpool – € 85 M (-15)

7 Heung-min Son – Spurs – € 85 M

6 Marcus Rashford – Man United – € 85 M

5 Bruno Fernandes – Man United – € 90 M

4 Raheem Sterling – Man City – € 90 M (-10)

3 Kevin De Bruyne – Man City – € 100 M

2 Mohamed Salah – Liverpool – € 100 M (-10)

1 Harry Kane – Spurs – € 120 M

The same criteria apply to Mané, Salah’s teammate, but his decline is even greater. After an irregular campaign, the Senegalese has to accept a devaluation of 15 million and from today with 85 million euros he loses several positions in the ranking of the most sought-after footballers in the world.

In terms of value of the squad, Liverpool this time loses 72.5 million euros since previously, the club’s players called up for the European Championship had already dropped 42 million euros. Consequently, Jürgen Klopp’s team leaves the 1,000 million euros to drop to just under 900 million.

There are also several devaluations at Arsenal, in whose ranks up to ten footballers have been devalued. Aubameyang is the big loser, going from 35 million euros to 25 million, his lowest level since 2015 when he was playing for Borussia Dortmund.

Ndidi as Fabinho, Emiliano goes up for the fourth time in a row

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s Argentine exporter Emiliano Martínez, whom the Londoners sold to Aston Villa for 17.4 million euros last summer, receives another bonus. The goalkeeper rises 5 million euros to 30 million and with the fourth consecutive increase he reaches a new peak in his career. Thus, the one from Mar del Plata extends his advantage as the most valuable Argentine goalkeeper of the moment.

“After his signing, Martínez immediately became ubiquitous and was one of the main factors so that the club did not go through any trouble to maintain the category. He finished 15 games unbeaten and equaled Brad Friedel’s club record, ”says Busch.

Leicester City’s Ndidi has made his way this season and increases his market value from € 50 million to € 60 million. In doing so, he now shares fifth place in the ranking of the world’s most valuable defensive midfielders with Liverpool’s Fabinho.

“Thanks to his performance, Ndidi is being linked to one of the big clubs. The rumors mainly point to Manchester United, who could gain more balance in their midfield with the Nigerian, ”explains Busch.

The market values ​​of numerous players from champion Manchester City and Champions League winner Chelsea were reviewed in all Euro Group updates, with Raheem Sterling (Man City) or Mason Mount (Chelsea) among them as examples. Both clubs are the teams with the most footballers in the Eurocup, Chelsea 17 by City 15.

This is how Transfermarkt’s market values ​​work

Transfermarkt are calculated taking into account various pricing models. An important factor is the Transfermarkt community, whose members discuss and evaluate in detail the market values ​​of the players. In general, the market values ​​of Transfermarkt should not be equal to the amounts actually paid for the transfer.

The objective is not to predict a price, but rather an expected value of a player in the market. Both the individual transfer modalities and the general context are relevant in determining market values. Furthermore, Transfermarkt does not use any algorithm to compile its values.

